Lynch Mob Announces ‘The Final Ride’ Farewell Tour

Lynch Mob, the band formed by George Lynch in 1989 in the wake of Dokken's break up, has announced dates for their farewell tour.

Dubbed 'The Final Ride,' the trek will begin Feb. 1 in Warrendale, Pennsylvania and run through March 2025. An initial list of dates can be found below, with more set to be announced later in the year.

"After 35 years since the inception of Lynch Mob, I feel the time is right to let this chapter of my musical life fade off into the sunset,” Lynch explained via statement (shared via Blabbermouth). “I feel the timing is right because of the solidarity and camaraderie of our current lineup. It ensures that we're leaving a powerful legacy with no regrets.”

Lynch had previously teased the farewell tour on social media prior to unveiling show dates. The current Lynch Mob lineup features the namesake guitarist alongside drummer Jimmy D'Anda, bassist Jaron Gulino and singer Gabriel Colon. In announcing the band’s farewell, Lynch also tipped his cap to the group’s former members.

"There's been so many iterations of Lynch Mob since the first lineup in 1989 of Oni Logan, Mick Brown, Anthony Esposito and myself,” he recalled. “Putting Lynch Mob together was just an extension of what I'd always strived for in a band: the best possible musicians, chemistry, and brotherhood. My bands have not only been my best friends, but also family. When we come up together and work hard and struggle together, we create a bond that lasts a lifetime. I think that's the thing I love the most about my musical journey... creating music in the studio, stepping on stage, and sharing that bond with my friends through music. Thank you to everyone who has been in my band. I really feel it's ours."

Why Did George Lynch Revive the Lynch Mob Name?

Lynch retired the Lynch Mob name in 2020. At the time he called it problematic and inexcusable due to the term’s cultural overtones. Two years later, he had a change of heart.

“Nothing's perfect, and I’ve got to just live with the fact that it has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life. And I don't mind doing that,” the rocker explained. “As far as a marketing thing and a brand thing … it keeps my band guys working and it keeps the fans happy. [So] it makes sense [to use the name].”

Lynch Mob, The Final Ride Farewell Tour Dates

Feb. 1 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

Feb. 2 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note Harrison

Feb. 3 - New Baltimore, Mich. @ Diesel Concerts

Feb. 16 - Melbourne, Australia @ Pavillion

Feb. 17 - Brisbane, Australia @ Mansfield Tavern

Feb. 18 - Sydney, Australia @ Metro

Mar. 9 - Medina, Minn. @ Medina Ent. Center

Mar. 20 - Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Arion

Mar. 21 - Mt Dora, Fla. @ Mt Dora Music Hall

Mar. 22 - Ft Myers, Fla @ Buddha LIVE

Mar. 23 – Clearwater, Fla. @ OCC Road House

Mar. 24 - Boca Raton, Fla. @ Crazy Uncle Mikes

Mar. 29 - Montclair, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Mar. 30 - Agora Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Mar. 31 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ Coach House

Apr. 12 - Hudson Falls, N.Y. @ Strand Theater

Apr. 13 - Stafford Springs, Conn. @ Four Seasons

May 4 - Columbia, Md. @ M3 Rock Festival

Jul. 5 - Bay City, Mich. @ Bay City Fireworks Festival

Jul. 25 - St Louis, Mo. @ Diamond Music Hall

Jul. 26 - Wilmington, Ohio @ Murphy Theatre

Aug. 4 - Cresswell, Ore. @ Guitars Under the Stars

Aug. 22 - Wabash, Ind. @ Eagles Theatre

Aug. 25 - Gatlinburg, Tenn. @ Monsters on the Mountain

Sep. 14 - Oroville, Calif. @ Feather Falls Casino

Sep. 26 - W. Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go-Go

Sep. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Golden Nugget

Oct. 11 - Litiz, Pa. @ Mickey's Black Box

Oct. 12 - Vineland, N.J. @ The Landis Theater

Jan. 4, 2025 - Punta Gorda, Fla. @ Charlotte Harbour Event Center

Jan. 5, 2025 - Punta Gorda, Fla. @ Charlotte Harbour Event Center

Mar. 25-30, 2025 - Miami, Fla. @ Monsters of Rock Cruise