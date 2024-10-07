Lucinda Williams Announces Beatles Cover Album

Lucinda Williams will release a new cover album, Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road, on Dec. 6, 2024.

Williams recorded the 12-track LP at the titular London studio where the Beatles recorded their 1969 opus of the same name.

A complete track listing can be viewed below, along with the first song to be released, a cover of George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road is not the first time the singer-songwriter has paid extensive tribute to a single artist. Her Lu's Jukebox series kicked off in October 2020, leading to themed concerts and physical albums dedicated to Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and others.

READ MORE: How the Beatles and 'Abbey Road' Influenced Beastie Boys

Lucinda Williams' Stroke Recovery

In November 2020, a month after Williams launched her Jukebox series, she suffered a debilitating stroke, which led to a week in intensive care and many months of rehabilitation.

"The brain and body have a remarkable capacity to heal themselves, but I still shuffle when I walk," she explained to The Guardian last year. "I haven't been able to play guitar, which is the big thing. My husband keeps telling me I need to play through the pain. The actual playing is good exercise. I'm still doing shows with my band, just differently, and I can sing fine. Some people tell me I'm singing better than before I had the stroke."

Despite these health difficulties, Williams has various American tour dates scheduled for the rest of this year.

'Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road' Track Listing:

1. "Don't Let Me Down"

2. "I'm Looking Through You"

3. "Can't Buy Me Love"

4. "Rain"

5. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

6. "Let It Be"

7. "Yer Blues"

8. "I've Got a Feeling"

9. "I'm So Tired"

10. "Something"

11. "With a Little Help From My Friends"

12. "The Long and Winding Road"