Lou Gramm will release his long-awaited new solo album, Released, on March 27.

Gramm is previewing Released with the hard-rocking new single "Young Love," featuring Vivian Campbell on guitar. You can listen to the song and see the full Released track listing below.

The 10-song album comprises songs that date back to the '80s, when the original Foreigner frontman released his first two solo albums, 1987's Ready or Not and 1989's Long Hard Look.

READ MORE: Top 10 Foreigner Songs

Gramm cowrote the songs on Released with former Black Sheep bandmate Bruce Turgon, and the album features an all-star cast of guest musicians including bassist Tony Franklin on "Long Gone," Campbell on "Young Love" and Gramm's brother, Ben Gramm, on drums. It's available for preorder now on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Listen to Lou Gramm's 'Young Love'

Lou Gramm's Statement on 'Released'

"My new album Released is a collection of unreleased songs that were recorded in the 1980s during the production of my three previous solo albums," Gramm said in a statement. "These are powerful, heartfelt songs with a great vintage sound taken right from my old multitrack tapes. This new album was a long time coming and it's a real nostalgia trip.

"When I pulled these songs out of the vault, I knew I had to finish them for my fans around the world so they can experience what I did when I first heard them after all these years," the singer continued. "It means a lot to me to finally see this album released, to be taken back in time when I hear this music again, to remember working with all these great musicians, and to feel that my catalog is now complete."

Gramm will promote Released with solo tour dates that he'll announce in March. He spent part of 2025 touring with Foreigner alongside their new lead singer, Luis Maldonado.

Lou Gramm, 'Released' Track Listing

1. "Young Love"

2. "Lightning Strikes"

3. "Walk the Walk"

4. "Long Gone"

5. "Heart and Soul"

6. "Long Hard Look"

7. "True Blue Love (Unplugged)"

8. "Deeper Side of Love"

9. "Time Heals the Pain"

10. "Word Gets Around"

Revisit Lou Gramm's Foreigner tenure in our list of Foreigner Albums Ranked Worst to Best: