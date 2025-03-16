Watch Lou Gramm Join Foreigner for Two Songs at Florida Concert

Lou Gramm joined the current lineup of Foreigner at a concert in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday night, performing two of the band's classic hits at the end of the show.

Gramm helped deliver "I Want to Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded."

You can view fan-filmed footage of the performances, along with a set list from the show, below.

Lou Gramm Is Still Eyeing Retirement

Gramm has mentioned retirement multiple times in the last several years. Last November, speaking with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk, he said that 2025 would finally be the year he concluded his touring career.

“I think I'm going to go [tour] until May or June of next year and then I'm going to go off the road," he said. "And that's gonna be it for me."

READ MORE: When Foreigner Released ‘Urgent’ Single

In that same interview, Gramm spoke about his hesitations in performing with what he described as "another band that calls themselves Foreigner." According to Gramm, he and Foreigner's management discussed a possible tour together, but there were discrepancies over what songs Gramm would sing.

"There are particular songs that are my trademark songs and if I can't sing them, I don't want to be out on the road," he said. "It's frustrating, but I don't want it to be frustrating. I've been thinking about it for about a month, that's when I found out that I couldn't sing my own favorite songs on the tour. So I think I'm just going to tell them I'm not interested."

Watch Lou Gramm Perform 'I Want to Know What Love Is' With Foreigner

Watch Lou Gramm Perform 'Hot Blooded' With Foreigner



Foreigner, 3/15/25, The BayCare Sound, Clearwater, Florida, Set List

1. "Double Vision"

2. "Head Games"

3. "Cold as Ice"

4. "Waiting for a Girl Like You"

5. "Dirty White Boy"

6. "Feels Like the First Time"

7. "Urgent"

8. "Juke Box Hero"

Encore:

9. "Long, Long Way From Home"

10. "I Want To Know What Love Is" (with Lou Gramm)

11. "Hot Blooded" (with Lou Gramm)