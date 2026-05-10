Lou Gramm kicked off his 2026 solo tour on Saturday at the Honeywell Center in Wabash, Indiana, with a brisk set largely comprising hits from his Foreigner tenure.

The 76-year-old frontman was in robust voice as he opened his 14-song set with Foreigner's "Feels Like the First Time." He barreled through several more classics including "Double Vision," "Cold as Ice," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Juke Box Hero" and the show-closing "Hot Blooded."

Gramm's solo catalog was represented by the Top 5 Ready or Not single "Midnight Blue" and the recently released "Young Love," the lead single off his long-awaited third solo album Released, which arrived in March.

You can see the full set list and watch video of Gramm's performance below.

READ MORE: Top 10 Foreigner Songs

Where Else Is Lou Gramm Performing in 2026?

Gramm's solo tour will continue on May 22 at Roanoke, Virginia's Festival in the Park. He's got more than a dozen dates booked throughout the United States and Canada that will keep him on the road through late December. You can see Gramm's full touring schedule at his website.

The singer recently completed a handful of shows with Foreigner, guesting on several songs alongside the band's new full-time lead singer Luis Maldonado.

Watch Lou Gramm Perform 'Feels Like the First Time' at 2026 Solo Tour Kickoff

Watch Lou Gramm Perform 'Double Vision' at 2026 Solo Tour Kickoff

Lou Gramm — May 9, 2026, Wabash, Indiana Set List

1. "Feels Like the First Time"

2. "Double Vision"

3. "Long, Long Way From Home"

4. "Young Love"

5. "Blue Morning, Blue Day"

6. "Cold as Ice"

7. Drum solo

8. "Midnight Blue"

9. "That Was Yesterday"

10. "Head Games"

11. "Waiting for a Girl Like You"

12. "Urgent"

13. "I Want to Know What Love Is"

14. "Juke Box Hero"

15. "Hot Blooded"

See how we've ranked every Foreigner album below: