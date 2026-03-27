Lou Gramm has announced tour dates for 2026.

The former Foreigner singer will hit the road in May for a select number of shows in support of his new solo album, Released, which is out today.

Released is Gramm's third solo album and first since 1989's Long Hard Look. The recordings were started in the '80s, when Gramm first split from Foreigner and released a pair of solo records.

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Released was recently completed by Gramm and features 10 original songs.

You can hear "Heart and Soul" from the new album below.

Listen to Lou Gramm's 'Heart and Soul'

The singer will perform onstage with his old band at several reunion concerts in April. Foreigner is currently touring for their 50th anniversary with Luis Maldonado at the mic.

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Gramm's solo dates begin a few weeks after his concerts with Foreigner. He will perform new songs, old solo cuts and Foreigner hits at the shows.

Last year, Gramm noted he would be retiring in 2026. "I've been doing this over 54 years," he said. "I just feel like there's some other things that I want to do. I want to spend more time with my children and spend more time playing with my cars while I'm still capable of driving."

Where Is Lou Gramm Performing in 2026?

His tour begins on May 9 in Wabash, Indiana. Shows in Stamford, Connecticut, Lexington, Kentucky, and Pine Bluff, Arkansas, follow, with a final date on Oct. 10 in St. Charles, Missouri.

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You can see all of Gramm's scheduled 2026 tour dates below.

More information on the shows, including tickets, can be found at Gramm's website.

Lou Gramm 2026 Tour

May 9 | Honeywell Arts & Entertainment | Wabash, IN

May 22 | Roanoke Festival in the Park | Roanoke, VA

May 28 | Palace Theatre Stamford | Stamford, CT

May 30 | American Music Theatre | Lancaster, PA

June 6 | Iroquois Amphitheater | Lexington, KY

July 10 | Arcada Theatre | St. Charles, IL

Aug 13 | Kenley Amphitheater | Layton, UT

Aug 28 | Saracen Events Center | Pine Bluff, AR

Sept 26 | The Palladium | Carmel, IN

Oct 10 | The Family Arena | St. Charles, MO