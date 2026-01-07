It's early in the year, but Los Lobos already has an extensive amount of road work on the books, including 10 new dates that will go on sale Friday (Jan. 09).

The freshly added concerts will kick off with a pair of gigs in California starting Mar. 27, plus four shows in Virginia beginning April 16. The spring run is currently scheduled to wrap up with a four-night residency in Park City, Utah.

They'll be warmed up by the time they get to March. The legendary Mexican-American rockers are scheduled to play their first official concert of the new year on Saturday evening (Jan. 10) in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. After a series of scattered dates that run through early February, their website invites fans to "join Los Lobos as they take Chicano Rock across the Atlantic in 2026."

Indeed, they'll entertain the masses in Spain and Italy, culminating with a gig in Rome before bringing things back home for further U.S. concerts starting Feb. 28. It's a positive turn for the Los Angeles group, who were scheduled to share the stage with punk icons X for a coheadlining tour in late 2025 that was abruptly canceled. Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Louie Perez also battled unexpected health issues earlier that year in the summer and thankfully has recovered.

What Else Has Los Lobos Been Doing?

Known by some for their spirited version of Richie Valens' iconic "La Bamba," which became a soundtrack hit in the '80s thanks to the movie of the same name, the band has been playing together for more than 50 years now. Though it's been more than a decade since 2015's essential Gates of Gold, their last album of original material, they continue to record and released a Christmas album in 2019 as well as 2021's Native Sons. The latter offered tribute to their hometown, featuring covers of material by Los Angeles artists and groups, as well as one original song, the title track.

Around the time that Gates of Gold was released, journalist Chris Morris also put out Los Lobos: Dream in Blue, an authorized biography penned with the participation and support of the band and their collaborators. More recently, they contributed a cover of Willie Dixon's "Three Hundred Pounds of Joy" to a box set celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Austin club, Antone's, which as they noted, had played an important role in their career.

"Clifford and the Antone family have been a part of our lives since the very beginning of the band, and have remained close friends ever since," the band's Steve Berlin wrote in an Instagram post. "In fact, Clifford rescued us in 1983 when we found ourselves kicked off a tour and stranded in McAllen Texas with no money to get home to L.A."

"He said get to Austin somehow, and he’d pay us $100 a man per night to open for a week of shows at Antone’s," Berlin continued.. "That was just enough to make it home, so it is in some very small measure our way of saying ‘thanks for saving our asses’ to do this song for him and his great club. God Bless Clifford and the entire Antone’s family."

Los Lobos, 2026 Tour Dates

Jan. 10 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jan. 11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

Jan. 13 - Key West, FL @ Key West Theater

Jan. 29 - Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

Jan. 30 - Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre

Jan. 31 - Montville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

Feb. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Universal Preservation Hall

Feb. 04 - Santiago de Compostel, Spain @ Sala Capitol

Feb. 05 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apollo

Feb. 06 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Wagon

Feb. 07 - Torremolinos, Space @ Rockin' Race Jubilee

Feb. 11 - Turin, Italy @ Teatro Superga

Feb. 12 - Chiari, Italy @ Palasport San Bernardino

Feb. 13 - Chiari, Italy @ ADMR Headquarters

Feb. 14 - Rome, Lazio @ Auditorium Parco della Musica - Sala Sinopoli

Feb. 28 - Cape Canaveral, FL @ The '80s Cruise

Mar. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

Mar. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

Mar. 13 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

Mar. 14 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

Mar. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Mar. 28 - Brooks, CA @ Cache Creek Casino Resort

April 10 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Tampa Bay Blues Festival

April 11 - Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino Hotel

April 16 - Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan

April 17 - Richmond, VA @ The Tin Pan

April 18 - Danville, VA @ The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

April 19 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

May 05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

May 06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

May 14 - Park City, UT @ Egyptian Theatre

May 15 - Park City, UT @ Egyptian Theatre

May 16 - Park City, UT @ Egyptian Theatre

May 17 - Park City, UT @ Egyptian Theatre