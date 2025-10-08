Jorma Kaukonen will celebrate his upcoming 85th birthday with a run of shows featuring several special guests this fall.

The Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna cofounder will perform four shows billed as the 85th Birthday Celebration as part of his new tour schedule. The schedule includes four concerts in November and December; the guitarist will turn 85 on Dec. 23.

Among the special guests planned for the dates are Steve Earle, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and former Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna bandmate Jack Casady.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will also release a new live album, Wabash Avenue, on Nov. 28 as part of an exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day.

The recording features one of Kaukonen's earliest gigs, a 1965 performance from the Offstage in San Jose. Soon afterward, the 25-year-old guitarist joined Jefferson Airplane.

Where Is Jorma Kaukonen Playing in 2025?

Kaukonen's fall tour begins on October 24 with a performance in Buffalo, which is part of his Acoustic Hot Tuna concerts. Several dates during the tour will feature this acoustic show.

Over the next two months, he will perform a series of concerts in Geneva, New York; Wilmington, Delaware; and Ann Arbor, Michigan, before concluding with a show on Dec. 18 in Columbus.

Spaced within those dates are the four 85th Birthday Celebration dates in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 1), New York City (Nov. 29), San Francisco (Dec. 5) and Denver (Dec. 13).

You can see the dates for Kaukonen's fall tour below. More information about the shows and tickets can be found on his website.

Jorma Kaukonen, 2025 Fall Tour

October 24 – Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Acoustic Hot Tuna w/Justin Guip

October 25 – Smith Center for Arts, Geneva, NY - Acoustic Hot Tuna w/Justin Guip & Ross Garren

October 27 – Paramount Theatre, Rutland, VT - Acoustic Hot Tuna w/J. Guip & R. Garren

October 29 Bardavon, Poughkeepsie, NY - Acoustic Hot Tuna w/J. Guip & R. Garren

October 30 – The Grand Opera House, Wilmington, DE - Acoustic Hot Tuna w/J. Guip & R. Garren

November 1 – The Warner Theatre, Washington D.C. - Jorma Kaukonen w/special guests

November 4 – The Ark, Ann Arbor, MI - Acoustic Hot Tuna w/J. Guip & R. Garren

November 5 – North Shore Ctr for Perf. Arts, Skokie, IL - Acoustic Hot Tuna w/J. Guip & R. Garren

November 29 – Carnegie Hall, NYC, NY - Jorma Kaukonen w/special guests

December 5 – Masonic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA - Jorma Kaukonen w/special guests

December 13 – Paramount, Denver, CO - Jorma Kaukonen w/special guests

December 18 – Natalie's, Columbus, OH - Jorma Kaukonen and John Hurlbut