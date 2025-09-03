A 50th anniversary edition of Little Feat's fifth album, 1975's The Last Record Album, will be released on Oct. 24.

The four-CD Deluxe Edition of the set includes a remastered version of the original album, discs of rarities and previously unreleased songs, and a live show recorded just weeks after the album's release in October 1975.

You can watch the restored video for an alternate version of "Long Distance Love" from the upcoming box set below.

Watch Little Feat's 'Long Distance Love' Video

Like its predecessor, 1974's Feats Don't Fail Me Now, The Last Record Album reached No. 36 on the Billboard albums chart.

In addition to the four-CD version of the remastered album, the set will also be available in two-LP and digital formats. A stand-alone CD of Little Feat's previously unreleased May 1976 show at London's Charlton Athletic Football Ground will also be available.

Little Feat's latest album, Strike Up the Band, was released in May.

What's on Little Feat's Deluxe Edition of 'The Last Record Album'?

The upcoming box set includes a disc featuring outtakes and rarities, such as demos and alternate versions of fan favorites like "Long Distance Love" and "All That You Dream"; the released version of the latter features Linda Ronstadt on backing vocals.

The last two discs of the box include a live show from Oct. 31, 1975, at Boston's Orpheum Theatre. The concert included songs from their new album, as well as older cuts "Fat Man in the Bathtub," "Oh Atlanta" and "Willin'."

You can see the track listing for the Deluxe Edition of Little Feat's The Last Record Album below.

Little Feat, 'The Last Record Album (Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc One: 2025 Remaster

“Romance Dance”

“All That You Dream”

“Long Distance Love”

“Day Or Night”

“One Love Stand”

“Down Below The Borderline”

“Somebody’s Leavin’”

“Mercenary Territory”

Disc Two: Hotcakes, Outtakes, Rarities

“Down Below The Borderline” (Demo)

“Rockin’ Shoes” 1 & 2 (Demo)

“Fool On The Avenue” (Demo) *

“All That You Dream” (Alternate Version) *

“Mercenary Territory” (Alternate Version) *

“Long Distance Love” (Alternate Version) *

“Romance Dance” (Alternate Version)

“High Roller”

“Day Or Night” (Instrumental) [Rough Mix] *

“Front Page News” (Outtake)

“Long Distance Love” (Rough Mix) *

“All That You Dream” (Single Version)

Disc Three: Hellzapoppin’: Live at the Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA (10/31/75)

“Two Trains” *

“Skin It Back” *

“Fat Man In The Bathtub” *

“Walkin’ All Night” *

“A Apolitical Blues” *

“Oh Atlanta’ *

“On Your Way Down” *

“Day Or Night” *

“All That You Dream” *

Disc Four: Hellzapoppin’: Live at the Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA (10/31/75)

“Romance Dance” *

“Long Distance Love” *

Medley: “Cold Cold Cold/Dixie Chicken/Tripe Face Boogie/Bag Of Reds/Tripe Face Boogie (Reprise)” *

“Willin’” *

“Teenage Nervous Breakdown” *

“Spanish Moon” *

*Previously Unreleased