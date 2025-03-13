Little Feat Announces New Album and Tour

Little Feat will release a new album on May 9. Strike Up the Band arrives four days after the veteran band starts a new tour.

The first single from Strike Up the Band, "Too High to Cut My Hair," is available now.

"[Guitarist] Fred Tackett shines all over this record, as he always does, but in particular in his writing," bandleader Bill Payne notes in a press release announcing the album. "'Too High to Cut My Hair' is based on a true story where he and his wife Patricia were in a hotel room in New Orleans. Fred had asked for a trim, but decided that she was too high to cut his hair. And then he thought, 'Oh, my god, what a title!'

"People love the humor in our records, a cherished entree to those when they find it. So I'm happy this song displays that humor and in full. It's also got the classic Sam Clayton doing his, three octaves below middle C voice in there. ... Everyone that has heard it has said, 'That’s a Little Feat song”, and I know what they mean!'"

You can hear "Too High to Cut My Hair" below.

The new record comes out just a year after Little Feat's previous album, Sam's Place, the band's first recording since 2012.

READ MORE: Little Feat, 'Sam's Place' Album Review

"When discussing the album with the band and where it sits in our canon, our predecessor to this record in my mind was [1988's] Let It Roll," Payne says. "We are in a similar position to introduce Little Feat once again with this new collection of songs.

"It is my feeling that, from what we had been playing over the last few years, there’s no question the overwhelming majority of fans would accept the album for what it is: an unmistakable iteration of Little Feat that highlights, with great songs and musicianship, the very best of an ongoing legacy, expressly evoking and expanding upon what people think of when they hear Little Feat."

You can see the track listing for Strike Up the Band below.

Where Is Little Feat Performing in 2025?

Little Feat will launch a summer tour on May 9 with a date in Rutland. Vermont. The band will stay on the road through the end of June before a two-month break.

Shows will resume in late August with an appearance at the Rhythm & Roots festival in Charlestown, Rhode Island. More dates run through the end of October, when the tour will conclude in Red Bank, New Jersey.

You can see Little Feat's 2025 touring schedule below.

Little Feat, 'Strike Up the Band' Track Listing

4 Days of Heaven 3 Days of Work

Bayou Mama

Shipwrecks

Midnight Flight

Too High To Cut My Hair

When Hearts Fall

Strike Up The Band (feat. Larkin Poe)

Bluegrass Pines (feat. Molly Tuttle, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams)

Disappearing Ink

Love and Life (Never Fear)

Dance a Little

Running Out of Time with the Blues

New Orleans Cries When She Sings

Little Feat 2025 Tour

May 5 Mon - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre *

May 6 Tue - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre *

May 8 Thu - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre *

May 9 Fri - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater *

May 10 Sat - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre *

May 12 Mon - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater *

May 13 Tue - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center *

May 15 Thu - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center *

May 16 Fri - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre *

May 17 Sat - Des Plaines, IL - Rivers Casino Des Plaines *

May 19 Mon - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater *

May 23 Fri - Chandler, AZ - Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass *

Jun 13 Fri - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre *

Jun 14 Sat - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

Jun 15 Sun - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *

Jun 18 Wed - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre *

Jun 19 Thu - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre *

Jun 21 Sat - Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live at the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino #

Jun 22 Sun - Redmond, VA - Marymoor Live #

Jun 24 Tue - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater #

Jun 25 Wed - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre #

Jun 26 Thu - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

Jun 28 Sat - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top

Aug 29-31 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots 2025

Sep 15-21 - Ketchikan, AK - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea - Alaska 2025

Oct 14 Tue - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre *

Oct 15 Wed - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater <

Oct 17 Fri - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater <

Oct 18 Sat - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion <

Oct 19 Sun - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall *

Oct 21 Tue - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront <

Oct 22 Wed - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park <

Oct 24 Fri - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore *

Oct 25 Sat - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

Oct 26 Sun - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts *

2026

Jan 11-18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Sandy Beaches Cruise 2026

Jan 18-25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Big Easy Cruise 2026

* Strike Up The Band Tour

# Little Feat & Nitty Gritty Band: Dirty Feat Tour

< With Tedeschi Trucks Band (Live in 25 Tour)