Little Feat Releases Two New Songs as Last Farewell Tour Extends Into 2027

Little Feat jump-started their 2026-27 Last Farewell Tour earlier this week, with shows in Akron, Ohio, and Cincinnati. They're also releasing two new songs today in celebration of the upcoming holiday season.

Look for more than half a dozen Little Feat concerts through the end of November. Their next run has already been confirmed from January through May 2027, with more to come. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with the cover art from the digital single and an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises.

The new tracks include a Sam Clayton-led update of "Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'" and an original from Fred Tackett and Scott Sharrard called "Christmas in Treme'" featuring New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose. For more information or tickets, head over to Little Feat's official website.

When Does Little Feat's 2027 Tour Begin?

Their video for "Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin'" is also below. Stalwart member Bill Payne credited manager Brian Penix with suggesting this old Albert King favorite. "The song fits right into Little Feat's world: Great energy from the top," Payne said in an official release. "Sam Clayton nails it, and the band is on fire."

As with Little Feat's most recent studio project, 2025's Strike Up the Band, both new tracks were recorded at Nashville's Sputnik Sound with Vance Powell. Clayton was also the featured singer on 2024's Grammy-nominated Sam's Place.

Little Feat rose to fame with original frontman Lowell George and favorites like "Dixie Chicken." (YouTube / @TheMidnightSpecial) Little Feat rose to fame with original frontman Lowell George and favorites like "Dixie Chicken." (YouTube / @TheMidnightSpecial)

Even as Little Feat remains on the road, Payne is preparing an autobiography. Carnival Ghosts: A Memoir of Life, Loss and Rebirth with Little Feat is set to offer an overview of six decades with Little Feat and beyond. "Writing a book is like writing a symphony — several of them," Payne said. The book, which required "lots of threads over a lifetime to connect," is due on Feb. 16, 2027.

Little Feat: The Documentary, directed by Jesse Lauter, has also been making the rounds at film festivals. An official release date will follow in 2027.

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Little Feat's Remaining 2026 Tour Dates

11/13 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

11/14 — Skokie, IL @ George Van Dusen Theatre at North Shore Center

11/15 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

11/17 — Chesterfield, MO @ Factory

11/19 — Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

11/20 – Meridian, MS @ MSU Riley Center

11/21 — Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

Little Feat's 2027 'Last Farewell' Dates

1/4 — Osaka, Japan @ Festival Hall

1/6 — Tachikawa, Japan @ Tachikawa Stage Garden

2/21 — Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

2/23 — Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Rehoboth Beach Convention Center

2/24 — Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

2/26-27 — Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theater

2/28 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

3/2 — Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

3/3 — Tallahassee, FL @ Moon

3/5 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

3/6 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3/7 — Clearwater, FL @ BayCare Sound

3/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

5/1 — Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center

5/2 — Greenville, TX @ Greenville Municipal Auditorium

5/4 — San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/5 — Abilene, TX @ Paramount

5/7 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

5/8 — Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

5/10 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

5/13 — Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

5/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

5/15 — Morton, MN @ Venue TBA

Listen to Little Feat's New Cover of 'Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin"