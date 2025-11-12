Little Feat has announced the first round of dates for their upcoming The Last Farewell Tour.

The 2026 tour marks the beginning of what the band describes as the "process of retiring" from touring, but the tour's title also nods to the long-running band's 1975 album, The Last Record Album.

The band recently released an expanded edition of the LP to celebrate its 50th anniversary, featuring outtakes, rarities and live performances. Their latest album, their 18th, Strike Up the Band, came out in May.

The first performances of 2026 begin in mid-January aboard the Sandy Beaches Cruise, with the tour launching in earnest in April with a concert in Orlando.

"Playing is the joy and satisfaction of touring, but it comes with the hard part — travel, the endless miles on a bus," the band said in a statement announcing the tour. "There's no dodging the wear and tear, and Little Feat has been playing for quite a while.

"It's definitely not an absolute, never-gonna-play-again statement. This wind-down will take several years to accomplish, and while it does, Feat will continue to perform and record as long as they are able. It’s a retirement from the travel of touring."

Where Is Little Feat Playing in 2026?

While the band noted that Little Feat's The Last Farewell Tour will span several years, the newly announced dates begin on April 10 in Orlando and conclude on May 24 in Thornville, Ohio.

The band is also scheduled to perform in Knoxville, Dallas, Austin and Kansas City. You can see the first round of dates for Little Feat's The Last Farewell Tour below.

For more information about the tour and tickets, visit the band's website.

Hear Previously Unreleased Little Feat Song Written by Lowell George

Little Feat has also released a previously unreleased song written by the band's late cofounder, Lowell George, featuring his daughter, singer-songwriter Inara George.

You can listen to "Feathers and a Smile" below.

Listen to Little Feat's 'Feathers and a Smile'

Little Feat, The Last Farewell Tour 2026

Jan 11-18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Sandy Beaches Cruise 2026

Jan 18-25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Big Easy Cruise 2026

Apr 10 Fri - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Apr 11 Sat - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend 2026

Apr 13 Mon - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Apr 14 Tue - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center

Apr 16 Thu - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Apr 17 Fri - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Apr 19 Sun - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Apr 20 Mon - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

May 3 Sun - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

May 5 Tue - Eureka Springs, AR - City Auditorium

May 6 Wed - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

May 8 Fri - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre

May 9 Sat - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

May 24 Sun - Thornville, OH - Dark Star Jubilee