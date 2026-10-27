Lita Ford has officially unveiled "Dracula," the first single from her upcoming album. You can watch a video for the track below.

The legendary former Runaways guitarist will celebrate the arrival of the new music by playing a couple of special Halloween weekend concerts. She'll be in Las Vegas on Oct. 30 and Rancho Mirage, California on Oct. 31.

The forthcoming album will be released by Frontiers, though the title and release date have not been announced yet.

The Story of 'Dracula'

Gary Hoey once again worked with Ford on the new album. The guitarist previously collaborated with Lita on 2012's Living Like a Runaway. The pair are joined by drummer Bobby Rock on "Dracula," which was mixed by producer Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth).

"'Dracula' is a song about an entity that represents seduction and control, eventually draining you of your life and everything in it," Ford said in a press release. "But there’s something fun about flirting with disaster, making 'Dracula' a playful fantasy. The moaning slide guitars take on a life force all their own. Menacing!"

READ MORE: Lita Ford Breaks Through With 'Kiss Me Deadly'

What Fans Can Expect From the Album

In a number of interviews, Ford has indicated that the record will have a concept, something she discussed earlier this year while speaking with Get on the Bus.

"The whole album is a theme. There are great songs on it, and it's, like, well, you could listen to this song or you could listen to this song, just like any album. Like your old favorite Van Halen records," she said (via Blabbermouth). "You can put that record on and listen to the whole thing 'cause it's just badass."

"I like those kind of records. I grew up on Alice Cooper's Welcome To My Nightmare, Deep Purple's In Rock. I mean, these are full albums," she explained. "This is what I wanted to do and release, and this is what I'm hoping for coming up in 2026, is a full record. I'm hoping that the real hardcore rock fans will stumble across the whole record."

Watch Lita Ford's 'Dracula' Video

Creating the New Record Was a 'Long Journey'

The guitarist acknowledged in an initial press release announcing her signing to Frontiers that she'd deliberately taken the necessary time to make sure everything would be properly aligned from a business perspective.

"It’s been a long journey to create this magical dark fairytale album for everyone to enjoy. I needed the perfect team to make that happen and to help give this powerful record a life it deserves," she explained. "I am so happy to say I have officially sealed the deal with Frontiers Music Srl, as we are thrilled, excited and ready to rise with the first new single...Good Night. Good Bye..Prepare To Die ‘DRACULA’!! Brace yourself."