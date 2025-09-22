Win ‘Buckingham Nicks’ From Ultimate Classic Rock Nights

1973's Buckingham Nicks was the lone album released by Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks prior to the pair joining Fleetwood Mac. If you haven't heard it, you're not alone. It's never been on streaming or CD and made its most recent appearance on vinyl in the early '80s.

But that changed with the announcement earlier this summer that Rhino Entertainment would finally be bringing a true lost classic back into the mainstream, freshly remastered on vinyl, CD, digital download and streaming at long last. Ultimate Classic Rock Nights is celebrating that by giving away six copies of the album on 180 gram vinyl and CD.

Produced by Keith Olsen, Buckingham and Nicks recorded the material for the record at Sound City, working with a strong collective of players including bassist Jerry Scheff, drummer Jim Keltner and future Nicks collaborator Waddy Wachtel. Unlike some early records that sound nothing like the better known material that comes later, it's easy to hear the magic that the duo would subsequently create with Fleetwood Mac. Songs like album opener "Crying in the Night" and "Don't Let Me Down Again" fit strongly with the sound they became known for on a larger scale with the Mac.

Meanwhile, the expansive "Frozen Love," which clocks in at over seven minutes is still a stunning moment in the LP's running order. It's also the track that reportedly caught Mick Fleetwood's ear when he heard Olsen playing the album on the studio monitors at Sound City, prompting him to pursue getting Buckingham and Nicks into Fleetwood Mac. Listening to "Frozen Love" again decades later, the drummer provided an apt summary on social media that fits the album as a whole. "Magic then, magic now."

