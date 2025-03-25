Lindsey Buckingham Has Reunited With Mick Fleetwood

Lindsey Buckingham is in the studio with former bandmate Mick Fleetwood for the first time since Fleetwood Mac fired him in 2018.

Fleetwood and Buckingham have remained friends, memorably appearing together in February at the sixth annual Jam For Janie Grammy Awards viewing party at the Hollywood Palladium, but their last studio project together dates to Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie. That Top 20 2017 LP featured every member of Fleetwood Mac except Stevie Nicks.

Swedish producer Carl Falk, who is helming the Fleetwood solo record, said Buckingham stopped by the studio – and something magical happened. "Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on," Falk wrote on Threads. "And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can't wait to finish this one."

Falk has previously worked with more pop-leaning acts like Madonna, Demi Lovato, One Direction and Ariana Grande, among others. He's posted studio images of Buckingham and Fleetwood together, and another with Fleetwood and War On Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel. One image of Buckingham was captioned: "Mick and Lindsey together again, what a flawless guitar player."

Fleetwood recently released 2024's Blues Experience, recorded with ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro. His last solo album was Something Big in 2004. Fleetwood Mac hasn't toured since 2019, when they appeared with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn in place of Buckingham. Nicks has nixed any talk of a reunion in the wake of Christine McVie's death in 2022.

Despite Fleetwood's steadfast encouragement, Nicks also vowed never to work with one-time partner Buckingham again. "I always have a fantasy that she and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything's OK for them both," Fleetwood said in February at the Janie's Fund event.

Nicks, however, remains firm. "I dealt with Lindsey for as long as I could," she told Rolling Stone. "You could not say that I did not give him more than 300 million chances.”

