‘You Stupid Prick': Liam Gallagher’s Weird Meeting With McCartney

Not too many people have had the honor of embarrassing themselves directly in front of a Beatle, but Liam Gallagher is one of them.

In 2017, Gallagher told NME the story of an awkward encounter he once had with Paul McCartney.

"I've met him a few times, he's been absolutely a dream," he said. "The last time was at the Royal Albert Hall. He goes, 'Why are you always in a rush? Sit down, sit down.' I sit down and he goes, 'Do you like margaritas?' I said, 'Yeah, but I had something before I come out, I don't eat at this time of night.' He said, 'They're f---in' drinks, you stupid prick.' I thought he was offering me a pizza."

Gallagher told the story again in 2018 speaking to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, this time noting that he'd asked McCartney for an autograph to pass along to his kid's teacher, and that the word the Beatle used to describe him was "d---head."

Watch Liam Gallagher Explain Awkward Paul McCartney Encounter on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

Paul McCartney's Love of Margaritas

Turns out, McCartney is a big margarita fan. In 2022, he and his daughter Mary filmed a segment of her Discovery Plus show, Mary McCartney Serves It Up, and showed exactly how the Beatle makes a "maccarita."

McCartney's recipe — Gallagher, take notes – calls for four ounces of tequila, followed by equal parts Cointreau and triple sec. Then comes the McCartney twist: instead of just lime juice, add the juice of either one orange or two clementines.

Shake in a cocktail shaker with ice. "You’ve gotta sing!" McCartney advised, "and you do that 'til your hand gets cold." Finally, salt the rim if desired and serve straight up.

How to Make a 'Maccarita'