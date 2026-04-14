Liam Gallagher Has Lots to Say About Oasis’ Hall of Fame Honor

Oasis is among the inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2026 class, and Liam Gallagher seems excited to discuss the news.

After this year’s Hall of Fame honorees were announced, the Oasis singer proceeded to go on a tweet-storm, interacting with many of his followers.

In his first message, Liam declared that there were “Reverse psychology vibes in the area,” alluding to the criticisms he and his brother, Noel, had made regarding the Hall in the past. He then proceeded to individually thank many of the fans who claimed they voted for Oasis – even though just weeks ago he’d said "I’d like to thank all the people who HAVEN’T voted for us from the bottom of my HEART.”

Elsewhere in his conversations with fans, the frontman said he was “thrilled to bits” about the Hall of Fame induction and even joked about having to pay for the accolade. When a fan asked if he and Noel would be attending the ceremony, Liam replied: “We’re both going we’re soooooo proud and humble.”

READ MORE: The Best Songs From Every Oasis Album

“I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour,” Liam wrote on a later post. “Ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream.”

While there’s certainly some cheekiness to Liam’s messages – the Hall of Fame didn’t even exist when he was a kid – his tone certainly suggests that Oasis will take part in the ceremony taking place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.

At time of writing, Noel Gallagher was yet to comment on the band’s induction.

Oasis Has Previously Criticized the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Both of the Gallaghers have previously bristled with the Hall of Fame, questioning the organization's merit and purpose. Liam once claimed the Hall was "full of wankers," later adding: "I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board.” Similarly, Noel has rejected the suggestion that he'd participate in the ceremony if Oasis ever got inducted.

Oasis was previously nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 and 2025. They'll be joined in this year's class by Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Sade, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan.