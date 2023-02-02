Les Claypool to Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ on 2023 Tour

Primus leader Les Claypool announced the return of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, featuring his friend and collaborator Sean Lennon as a guitarist.

The group unveiled a 41-date summer tour on which they’ll play the 1977 Pink Floyd album Animals in full. Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will co-headline 11 dates during June, performing the band’s 1980 LP Remain in Light.

The complete run of dates can be seen below, with tickets on general sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

Claypool formed the Frog Brigade in 2000, describing it as “kind of a King Crimson meets Pink Floyd meets Frank Zappa type thing.” They were last active in 2003. He said in a new statement: “In an age of calibrated chaos, moral constipation and conspiranoia, it is reassuring to know that certain frogs can and do fly.”

in 2021, Claypool and his Primus bandmates launched a tour that featured a complete performance of Rush's 1977 album A Farewell to Kings each night. "They did us proud," Geddy Lee said after attending a performance. "And we thank them deeply for the tribute and the lasting friendship."

“Remain in Light is a high point in my career,” Harrison said when the live project with Belew was announced. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences. It is such a delight to see that joy once again in the audiences on the current tour.” Belew added that it was a “joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, 11-piece ensemble,” noting, “You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade 2023 Tour

5/17: Stateline, NV @ venue TBA

5/19: Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions

5/20: Santa Cruz, CA @ Civic Auditorium

5/21: San Diego, CA @ Observatory North

5/23: Salt Lake City, UT @ venue TBA

5/24: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

5/26: Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

5/27: Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

5/28: Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

5/30: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

5/31: Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

6/02: Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

6/03: Oak Hill, WV @ Mountain Music Festival

6/04: Chattanooga, TN @ venue TBC

6/06: Richmond, VA @ Brown's Island*

6/07: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium*

6/09: Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

6/10: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

6/11: Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium*

6/13: Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park*

6/14: Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater*

6/16: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn*

6/17: New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World*

6/19: Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre*

6/20: Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

6/22: Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

6/23: Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

6/24: Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre [In The Round]

6/26: Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

6/28: Portland, ME @ State Theatre

6/29: Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7/01: Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

7/02: Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed [Indoor]

7/03: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

7/07: Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

7/08: Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Live

7/09: Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge

7/11: Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

7/13: San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

7/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

7/15: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

* With Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing Remain in Light