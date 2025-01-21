LA FireAid Venue Lineups Confirmed

On Jan. 30, two separate concerts will take place in Los Angeles as part of FireAid. Both benefit shows will raise money for rebuilding communities in California that have been affected by the recent wildfires, as well as for helping prevent future natural disasters.

The following artists have already been announced as performers, but now their respective venue assignments have been confirmed.

At the Intuit Dome will be Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae. Less than a five minute drive away at the Kia Forum, the lineup will be Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and the Black Crowes.

Ticket Information

Tickets for both concerts will be available starting Jan. 22 at noon PST via Ticketmaster. According to a press release, 100 percent of ticket purchases will benefit FireAid relief efforts, with all venue and ticketing service fees waived. Tickets will only be valid for one of the two shows.

The Kia Forum show will begin at 6 p.m. PST, followed by the Intuit Dome show at 7:30 p.m. Doors for both venues will open at 5 p.m. Per the press release, fans who purchase tickets for the Intuit Dome show will be able to view the beginning of the Kia Forum show on screens inside the venue, while fans at the Kia Forum show will be able to view the acts at the Intuit Dome on screens until the end of the event.

More information about tickets and how to donate can be found on the FireAid website.

Both shows will also be streamed live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer,” Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 U.S. markets.