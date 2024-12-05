Kraftwerk Announces 2025 Tour
Kraftwerk has announced a North American tour for next year. The Multimedia Tour 2025 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the German electronic group's classic album Autobahn.
The more than two dozen tour dates will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the band's first U.S. tour in 1975.
Autobahn was Kraftwerk's fourth album and breakthrough LP, reaching the Top 10 for the first time in their native Germany and climbing to No. 5 in the U.S. It's a pioneering work of electronic music and has been cited as an influence by post-punk, new wave and hip-hop artists over the years.
READ MORE: 25 Under the Radar Albums From 1974
Band cofounder Ralf Hutter, who formed the band in 1970 with the late Florian Schneider, will lead the quartet in shows that begin in early March and run through late April. You can watch a trailer for the tour created by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who appears in the clip, below.
The tour marks Kraftwerk's first North American tour since 2022. A press release announcing the tour notes that it brings "together music, visuals and performance art. Kraftwerk concerts are a true 'Gesamtkunstwerk - a total work of art.'"
Where Is Kraftwerk Playing in 2025?
The concerts launch on March 6 in Philadelphia and wind through the country with stops in Toronto, Boston, New York, Miami, Chicago and Portland, Oregon, before concluding on April 24 in Dallas.
Kraftwerk is also scheduled to play weekends at the annual Coachella gathering in Indio, California, on April 13 and 20. This will be the band's third appearance at the festival.
Below is the full list of Kraftwerk's Multimedia Tour 2025 North American dates. Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at the band's website. Fans can sign up for presale access, which begins Dec. 11, today.
Kraftwerk, Multimedia Tour 2025
MAR 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
MAR 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
MAR 08 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
MAR 10 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
MAR 11 – Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
MAR 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
MAR 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
MAR 16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
MAR 17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
MAR 19 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
MAR 20 – Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center
MAR 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
MAR 24 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
MAR 25 – Memphis, TN – Overton Park Shell
MAR 26 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
MAR 28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
MAR 29 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
MAR 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
MAR 31 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
APR 02 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
APR 06 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
APR 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
APR 13 - Indio, CA – Coachella
APR 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
APR 20 - Indio, CA – Coachella
APR 23 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
APR 24 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre