Kraftwerk Announces 2025 Tour

Kraftwerk has announced a North American tour for next year. The Multimedia Tour 2025 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the German electronic group's classic album Autobahn.

The more than two dozen tour dates will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the band's first U.S. tour in 1975.

Autobahn was Kraftwerk's fourth album and breakthrough LP, reaching the Top 10 for the first time in their native Germany and climbing to No. 5 in the U.S. It's a pioneering work of electronic music and has been cited as an influence by post-punk, new wave and hip-hop artists over the years.

READ MORE: 25 Under the Radar Albums From 1974

Band cofounder Ralf Hutter, who formed the band in 1970 with the late Florian Schneider, will lead the quartet in shows that begin in early March and run through late April. You can watch a trailer for the tour created by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who appears in the clip, below.

The tour marks Kraftwerk's first North American tour since 2022. A press release announcing the tour notes that it brings "together music, visuals and performance art. Kraftwerk concerts are a true 'Gesamtkunstwerk - a total work of art.'"

Where Is Kraftwerk Playing in 2025?

The concerts launch on March 6 in Philadelphia and wind through the country with stops in Toronto, Boston, New York, Miami, Chicago and Portland, Oregon, before concluding on April 24 in Dallas.

Kraftwerk is also scheduled to play weekends at the annual Coachella gathering in Indio, California, on April 13 and 20. This will be the band's third appearance at the festival.

Below is the full list of Kraftwerk's Multimedia Tour 2025 North American dates. Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at the band's website. Fans can sign up for presale access, which begins Dec. 11, today.

Kraftwerk, Multimedia Tour 2025

MAR 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

MAR 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

MAR 08 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

MAR 10 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

MAR 11 – Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

MAR 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

MAR 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

MAR 16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

MAR 17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

MAR 19 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center

MAR 20 – Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center

MAR 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

MAR 24 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

MAR 25 – Memphis, TN – Overton Park Shell

MAR 26 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

MAR 28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

MAR 29 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

MAR 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

MAR 31 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

APR 02 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

APR 06 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

APR 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

APR 13 - Indio, CA – Coachella

APR 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

APR 20 - Indio, CA – Coachella

APR 23 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

APR 24 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre