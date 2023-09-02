Why Kix is Calling It Quits This Month

Kix will play their final show this month — and according to vocalist Steve Whiteman, not a moment too soon.

The Maryland rockers are set to end a 45-year career with a Sept. 17 hometown gig at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. "I don't want to go out sucking — I want to go out being pretty good," Whiteman said on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk (via Blabbermouth). "But age takes its toll," he added, citing drummer Jimmy Chalfant's 2021 heart attack and subsequent onstage collapse last November as contributing factors.

The vocalist also admitted he's been struggling to perform fan favorites, such as the Top 20 power ballad "Don't Close Your Eyes." "I had a four-octave range and I never struggled hitting anything, [but] I've had to pretty much totally change the way I sing," he explained. "Luckily, I was a vocal coach, so I knew how to — I don't want to say 'fake' things, but change things so the fans really wouldn't know that I'm not singing like I used to."

Listen to Kix's 'Don't Close Your Eyes'

How He Knew it Was Time to Quit

"There are nights, out of the past couple of years, where I've come offstage just humiliated because I can't sing 'Don't Close Your Eyes' like I used to, or I can't sing 'Cold Blood,'" Whiteman added. "These are the songs that the fans are out there waiting for. And that's when I started to think I don't want to do this if I can't do it well anymore."

A Warm Farewell

Whiteman said he's humbled by the overwhelming fan response to their farewell show. "We didn't know how it was gonna go, 'cause Merriweather is about a 15,000-seat venue," he said. "We thought, well, if we can draw four or five thousand people, that would be great. And I think we're over 10,000 at this point. It's for the hometown fans and it's a big shebang to say thanks for all the years, for the memories, for the support. And [we] love you guys, but we're tired."