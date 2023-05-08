Kix Announces Retirement and Farewell Show

Kix is ready to retire. On Wednesday, while performing at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland, singer Steve Whiteman announced that the band will play its final show in September.

"We've decided that after 45 years of doing this, I think we're gonna call it a career," he said [via BraveWords]. "Not tonight. We're gonna do a show here Sept. 17."

The concert will serve as something of a hometown farewell: The band was formed in Hagerstown, Maryland, roughly an hour's drive from Columbia. Whiteman, whose statement can be seen in a video below, explained the situation.

"It's been a long, long, long road, and my health is failing. [Drummer] Jimmy [Chalfant's] health is definitely failing," he said. "We just decided we're gonna finish up these dates through the summer, and we were gonna end in Hinckley, Minnesota. And we thought, 'Who the fuck wants to end a career in Hinckley, Minnesota?' So we brainstormed, and we said, 'We wanna do one big final rock 'n' roll show in the area,' because you guys deserve it. No offense, Hinckley, but fuck that."

In 2021, Chalfant had a heart attack that required emergency surgery. In 2022, he collapsed onstage in Virginia due to what was described at the time as a "cardiac event."

"So Sept. 17 will be our final show," Whiteman said. "And we're lucky enough to be doing it here, so we hope you all will come join us. Will you come join us for our final show? We're countin' on you."