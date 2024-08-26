Watch Bryan Adams Perform His Version of Kiss’ ‘War Machine’

Bryan Adams has released a video for his version of “War Machine,” one of two songs he cowrote for Kiss for their 1982 album Creatures of the Night.

It follows the launch of his take on “Rock and Roll Hell,” which arrived earlier this month. The songs will be made available on a double-A side vinyl single, which is available for pre-order now.

The new video, and the original Kiss recording, are available below.

“I was thrilled to work with them back then,” Adams said previously. “I was a broke songwriter – it came at the perfect time. While sitting with the band, Gene [Simmons] played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of ‘War Machine.’”

He added: “I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title, which was actually an homage to a comic book character.”

Creatures of the Night was Kiss’ marked attempt to reconnect with their rock’n’roll past after experiments in pop, disco and prog had bombed in recent years. Possibly the closest to metal the band ever came, it was their second outing with drummer Eric Carr after Peter Criss’ departure.

‘War Machine’ Remained Kiss Live Favorite Until the End

With Ace Frehley also gone, although kept for the artwork, guitar duties were taken up by Bob Kulick, Robben Ford, Steve Farris and Vinnie Vincent – the latter of whom would soon be confirmed as Frehley’s replacement, although he too would be out within two years.

“War Machine” remained a regular in Kiss set lists since its release, despite notable gaps in the late ‘90s and late ‘00s. It was performed during the band’s last-ever show, in New York on Dec. 2 last year. Discussing the song in 2021, Adams said: “Well, I’ve never seem them live. So I’m glad to hear it worked out.”

Watch Bryan Adams Perform ‘War Machine’

Hear Kiss Perform ‘War Machine’