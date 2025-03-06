Gene Simmons Had to Be Talked Out of Naming a Kiss Song ‘S—‘

Gene Simmons says he once had to be talked out of using a swear word as the title of a Kiss song.

"I originally wrote a song called 'Shit' -- 'Doesn't mean shit to me' was the tagline," Simmons told UCR. "Bob Ezrin, who produced that record, said, 'You can't call a song 'Shit.' Wal-Mart won't put it out. So I said, 'How about 'Spit?' 'Doesn't mean spit to me?' Same vibe, different word."

The impressively gonzo "Spit," which borrows some lyrics from Spinal Tap's "Big Bottom" and mixes them with guitar solo quotes from "The Star-Spangled Banner," wound up on 1992's Revenge.

Simmons and his new band have added "Spit" and other curiosities from Simmons' songbook into the freewheeling set lists of his post-Kiss solo concerts. They'll be back on the road for six weeks of dates starting April 3 in Anaheim, you can see the schedule below.

"The shows are almost never alike," Simmons adds. "We toss around songs; if somebody in the band says, 'Hey, why don't you do [Cream's] 'Sunshine of Your Love?' we look at each other and go, 'What key?' and there you go."

Why Gene Simmons Named His Solo Album 'Asshole'

Twelve years after the release of "Spit" and Revenge, Simmons defied Ezrin's advice by naming giving his 2004 solo album the eye-raising title Asshole. "It's just another way of me saying, 'I don't care what anyone says about me," he told Q Magazine at the time. "I'm preempting what people say and therefore diffusing the power of my detractors."

Hear Kiss Perform 'Spit'

Gene Simmons Band 2025 Tour Dates

April 3 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 4 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

April 5 - Rohnert Park, CA @ The Event at Graton Resort & Casino

April 8 - Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

April 10 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

April 25 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 26 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore

April 28 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

April 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

April 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 2 - Peachtree City, GA - The Fred Amp

May 3 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 5 - Red Bank, NJ @ Basie

May 6 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont

May 8 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

May 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 11 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM

May 15 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino

May 17 - Hammond, IN @ The Horseshoe

May 18 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock

May 20 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

May 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

May 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues