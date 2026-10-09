Hear Pitbull and Kiss Team Up for New Song ‘Reach for the Stars’

Awright now, listen: one of the most unexpected Kiss collaborations just dropped.

"Reach for the Stars," the new track from Miami rapper/singer/party-starter Pitbull, builds directly on top of one of the signature songs from the rock legends: "Rock and Roll All Nite."

"I'm on a classic with Kiss, that's right, having a blast / If you don't like what we're doing, you can kiss our ass," Mr. Worldwide raps in the intro, as only he can.

What follows is a pair of verses delivered over the track's signature riffs, making room for Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and company to deliver the thunderous pre-chorus and singalong refrain.

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(Upon close listen, it sounds like Pit has utilized the version of the song as heard on Kiss Klassics, the bonus disc of re-recorded hits included with 2009's Sonic Boom.)

An accompanying lyric video - embedded below - features footage of a bachelorette party in full swing, albeit with none of the make-up, pyrotechnics, or spitting blood you'd expect at a Kiss concert.

The track opens Pitbull's just-released 13th studio album, PITCOIN, and it's not the only classic rock collaboration being offered, either. "Now or Never," released in 2024, was built around Bon Jovi's "It's My Life." Other collaborators on PITCOIN include Lil Jon, Enrique Iglesias, Akon and Jason Derulo.

"Reach for the Stars" follows a flurry of catalog activity for Kiss in recent months. The long-bootlegged live album Kiss Destroys Anaheim '76 received an official release in August, and will release a 50th anniversary box set edition of Rock and Roll Over in November.

That same month, the current line-up of the band — Simmons, Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer — will reunite for two unmasked shows as part of Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas '26. The weekend festival, held at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, will also feature an all-star tribute to original guitarist Ace Frehley, who died in 2025.

Watch Pitbull x Kiss Perform 'Reach for the Stars'