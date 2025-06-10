Paul Stanley Promises ‘Major Changes’ to Kiss Vegas Weekend Plans

Paul Stanley says Kiss' upcoming Las Vegas event is about to get some major upgrades.

Earlier this year it was announced that the band would make their first live appearance since concluding their farewell tour in December 2023 at the Nov. 14-16 Kiss Army Storms Vegas weekend, taking place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Stanley, Gene Simmons and lead guitarist Tommy Thayer were confirmed to perform an electric set together. former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach and Black N' Blue were also set to appear.

But in a new interview with the Broken Record podcast (embedded below), Stanley says that while the band will still perform a full, electric, unmasked show, they are also adding more firepower to make the event more closely resemble the band's annual Kiss Kruises:

"It started off as something, honestly, that Gene and I kind of took a back seat in, and, honestly, we reached a point not too far in the past where we both said, 'You know what? This isn't the way we want it,'" Stanley explained. "And it's going to go through some major changes to be what we think it should be. ... There will be some announcements forthcoming and a lot of stuff where people are gonna be very happy, as I am."

"We spent 12 years nurturing a Kiss cruise and what that means and what goes into it and what you get to participate in and the social aspects between fans from 33 countries. So, this virtually will become a Kiss cruise in Vegas," he continued. "It doesn't need a ship. It will have all the familiar touchstones that people love about a Kiss cruise, whether it's bands playing, Q&As, contests, food available, good drinks, social aspects to it."

Stanley seems particularly excited about the chance to add more bands to the bill: "The other bands that are gonna be announced, it's gonna be everything that everybody loves on the Kiss cruises. I think that was missing from what was being planned. And we needed to put our big hands into this and we needed to steer the ship. ...So whether you're Kiss Army, Navy, cruiser, whatever you are, this is about to become much more. We're really excited. So I think people should just stay tuned."