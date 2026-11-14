Kiss’ Acoustic Las Vegas Show Turns Into a Love Fest: Video, Set List

Kiss kicked off their annual Las Vegas weekend with an 11-song acoustic set that turned into quite the love fest.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Halfway though the show, Paul Stanley expressed his gratitude to his fellow founding bandmates Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

"Before we go any further, I've said it before and I mean it sincerely - Peter and Ace, you know, we had some tough times and weird times, but that's family. And we couldn't be here, you couldn't be here, if Peter and Ace hadn't been there in the beginning," he declared. "No matter what they say or said about me or Gene or what we said about them, they were family. At the end of the day, I say 'Thanks.'"

Gene Simmons then joined in on the fun, paying tribute to Stanley: "A long time ago, before you were born, I was lucky to be in the same room with a guy who thought I was an a--hole, of course that's nothing new. And the best thing that ever happened to me other than my kids and family and stuff, was having met Paul Stanley. He hated my f---ing guts!"

"Some days I still do!," Stanley joked, before returning the compliment. "My life, because of being with Gene, I mean we've been there since the beginning and none of this - I've told him time and time again - it couldn't have happened for me without him. So thank you Gene."

Stanley also thanked current band members Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, for their help keeping the band strong over the past few decades. He saved his biggest thanks for the audience: "Thank you, thank you, thank you for giving us blessed lives. I hope we've done that much for you (said while making a small pinching gesture with his fingers), because what you've done for us is immeasurable."

Read More: Why Paul Stanley Was 'Scared to Hear' Ace Frehley's Solo Album

Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas will continue for two more nights. The band will perform an electric concert on Sunday and take part in an all-star tribute to Frehley, who died last year, on Saturday night.

Watch Kiss Perform 'Hard Luck Woman'

Watch Kiss Perform 'Nothin' to Lose'

Kiss Nov. 13, 2026 Las Vegas Set List:

1. "Comin' Home"

2. "Plaster Caster"

3. "Hide Your Heart"

4. "Christine Sixteen"

5. "Goin' Blind"

6. "Hard Luck Woman"

7. "Calling Dr. Love"

8. "See You Tonite"

9. "Love Her All I Can"

10. "Beth"

11. "Nothin' to Lose"