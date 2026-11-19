Gene Simmons recalled how a pyro stunt went wrong at an early Kiss concert, leading him to believe the band’s career was over before it had properly begun.

Always concerned with delivering larger-than-life concert experiences, they’d devised a visual effect that involved a fireball being thrown over the crowd to burst into flames above them during the song “100,000 Years.”

But as Simmons explained during a Q&A session at the recent Kiss Kruise event in Las Vegas it didn’t go to plan.

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“We had gunpowder wrapped up in flash paper that looks like a candy kiss, and I had a candelabra,” he said. “I don’t know why there was a candelabra on stage – we just thought it was cool.

“We thought, ‘Hey, that’s going to be great. There are going to be fireworks over their heads!’”

He’d been told to aim high when he threw the fireball into the air. “There was a guy standing on his seat, and it didn’t go up – it just went straight,” Simmons said.

“Like those ducks that you shoot in a carnival, you just see it hit his face: boom, exploded, and then he went down.

“We didn’t know what happened to him, and at the end of the show we’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, our career is over!’

What Happened to Kiss’ Pyro Stunt Victim?

But fate intervened again – while Kiss were mourning their sudden demise in the dressing room, their manager brought the pyro victim in to see them. “I’m not exaggerating – the top of his eyelid or whatever was melted over like cheese,” Simmons said.

Instead of being angry, he was elated, telling the band: “Man, that was the greatest show I ever saw!” And even with “half a face, like the melting man,” he happily signed a legal waiver to prevent any court action over the incident.

“Our career could have been over at the time,” Simmons reflected. “We never heard from him ever again.”

Similarly, Kiss fans never saw that particular pyro stunt again.

Watch Gene Simmons Tell The Face-Melting Story (56:00)