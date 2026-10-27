Kiss Announces ‘End of the Road’ Documentary

Kiss will release their End of the Road documentary on Nov. 19.

The long-promised movie will offer a behind the scenes look at "Kiss’ explosive farewell tour, where camaraderie, chaos, health scares and technical hiccups collide with show-stopping triumphs in the final chapter of 50 legendary years of rock and roll."

“The End of The Road world tour was the culmination of fifty years of touring to elevate the live concert experience for fans old and new. A defining moment in Kiss history,” Paul Stanley explained in a press release. “The documentary takes everyone along with us to see and be a part of all the unseen moments that made this last tour one of the wildest, most memorable rides of our career. We can’t wait for the world to see it through our eyes for the very first time and relive the magic of these shows.”

End of the Road will be available via Video on Demand. You can purchase the movie by itself or bundled with an exclusive t-shirt or a steelbook copy of Kiss' 2016 Kiss Rocks Vegas concert movie at the band's official site.

A trailer for the movie can be seen below. "There are plenty of bands out there who have stayed on stage too long," Gene Simmons declares in the clip. "That's not going to happen to us."

Read More: 'The Future of Kiss' Revealed in Las Vegas

The End of the Road tour, which began in early 2019, wound up lasting nearly four years due to the COVID pandemic. Kiss performed 250 shows, with the last taking place Dec. 2, 2022 at Madison Square Garden.

Kiss will host their second annual Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas weekend Nov. 13-15. The band will perform unmasked acoustic and electric shows during the three-day event, in addition to appearing at a special all-star Ace Frehley tribute show.

A week earlier, Kiss will release a massive box set dedicated to their 1976 album Rock and Roll Over, featuring over 100 previously unreleased tracks and mixes, including a live album compiled from recordings that were originally intended to be used for Alive II.