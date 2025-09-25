For Kiss fans, one of the exciting elements of the annual Kiss Kruise events has been the participation of alumni from across their long history. This year, Bruce Kulick, who played guitar for the group in the '80s and '90s confirms that he will share the stage with his former bandmates.

While Kiss officially retired their makeup era in December of 2023 when the End of the Road farewell tour wrapped at Madison Square Garden, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer will be back on stage playing Kiss songs together. They'll perform two "Unmasked" Kiss shows during Kiss Kruise Land-Locked in Vegas, the fan-based weekend that's booked Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Kulick says he's set to guest with the band for their "electric" performance on the second night. "I'll be joining them on some songs," he tells UCR. "We haven't [figured out a] set list yet. It's a little too far away, but I'm excited about that. I did that quite a few times on the [past cruises], both electric and acoustic. But right now, for sure, I'm involved with that night, at which they plan on having a lot of special guests."

What Are Kulick's Plans For His Own Vegas Performance?

Fans who have seen any of Kulick's past solo shows will know that he works hard to deliver a set that covers plenty of favorites from his era with the group, but he also looks to present a performance that goes deep into the catalog. His Vegas Kiss Kruise set will be no exception. "[Traditionally], I really have dug into songs I have to play because I feel like they represent the best of what I contributed to the band," he explains. "But there's also left turns [and surprises]."

"You know, the fans have always appreciated that I'm not afraid to go into something deeper and represent it with passion and with great musicians," he adds. "I used to do a lot of medleys so I could put more songs in the set. I didn't want to do that this time. But there is one medley because it makes sense just to represent some of these songs. Even though they won't be full versions, everybody will love it."

Details regarding packages and a schedule for the weekend are available at the event's official website.