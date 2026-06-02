Kiss Announce &#8216;Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History&#8217; Book

Kiss Announce ‘Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History’ Book

Insight Editions

Kiss will release a new book entitled Kiss Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History on Oct. 27.

As you can probably tell by the title, the 272-page book takes an in-depth look at the creation of the band's first platinum-selling studio album, 1976's Destroyer and the tour that followed its release.

Kiss Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History was written by author Ken Sharp along with band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. Timeline-wise, the new book perfectly follows the trio's previous collaboration, 2013's Nothin' to Lose: The Making of Kiss 1972-1975.

The book features interviews with more than 50 people, including exclusive new interviews with Stanley, Simmons, and producer Bob Ezrin, as well as never-before-published photos; and a track by track deep dive into the album.

According to the book's Amazon description, Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History will explain how actor Marlon Brando played a significant role in the direction of the album, how David Bowie influenced the tour's stage design, and the dare that led to the creation of the Kiss Army.

Read More: How Kiss Refused to Play it Safe on 'Destroyer'

You can pre-order Kiss Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History from your favorite online retailer via this link.

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Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Filed Under: kiss, UCR