Kiss Announce ‘Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History’ Book

Kiss will release a new book entitled Kiss Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History on Oct. 27.

As you can probably tell by the title, the 272-page book takes an in-depth look at the creation of the band's first platinum-selling studio album, 1976's Destroyer and the tour that followed its release.

Kiss Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History was written by author Ken Sharp along with band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. Timeline-wise, the new book perfectly follows the trio's previous collaboration, 2013's Nothin' to Lose: The Making of Kiss 1972-1975.

The book features interviews with more than 50 people, including exclusive new interviews with Stanley, Simmons, and producer Bob Ezrin, as well as never-before-published photos; and a track by track deep dive into the album.

According to the book's Amazon description, Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History will explain how actor Marlon Brando played a significant role in the direction of the album, how David Bowie influenced the tour's stage design, and the dare that led to the creation of the Kiss Army.

Read More: How Kiss Refused to Play it Safe on 'Destroyer'

You can pre-order Kiss Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History from your favorite online retailer via this link.

Kiss Headed to Las Vegas for a Second Land Locked 'Kruise'

For the second year in a row, Kiss will host their annual weekend fan event in Las Vegas from Nov. 13-15. They'll perform two shows, headlining a lineup that also includes Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick and Slaughter. You can get information and tickets at KissKruiseVegas.com.