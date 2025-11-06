Kiss Announces ‘Alive!’ Box Set With 88 Unreleased Live Tracks

Kiss will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their star-making 1975 double live album Alive! with a massive box set containing 88 previously unreleased live tracks.

The collection is currently available for pre-order with a Nov. 21 ship date exclusively at the band's official website, in 4CD+ Blu-ray and 8LP+ Blu-ray formats, along with a wide variety of new Alive!-themed merchandise.

You can see the complete track list below.

The set contains two full concerts from the band's 1975 tour: July 23 in Wildwood, New Jersey and the second show the band performed July 20, 1975, at Davenport, Iowa's RKO Orpheum Theatre.

Five tracks from an afternoon rehearsal in Davenport and six from the band's June 21 show in Cleveland are also included. All of the audio has been newly remixed by Eddie Kramer from the original multi-tracks.

This is the second box set Kiss has announced in less than a month, following the Oct. 16 release of one dedicated to their 1975 studio album Dressed to Kill. That set includes two full concerts from the Dressed to Kill tour. The first took place at Detroit's Cobo Arena on May 16, 1975, and the second was the first show the band performed July 20, 1975, at Davenport, Iowa's RKO Orpheum Theatre. (The Alive! set contains the second)

Alive! was released on Sept. 10, 1975, after Kiss' first three studio albums had failed to connect with the record-buying public. The lack of record sales, despite an ever-increasing and rabid live following, had helped push their record label to the brink of bankruptcy.

Luckily, Alive! was a smash hit, catapulting Kiss to arena headliner status and kicking off a run of platinum studio albums and sold-out tours that wouldn't cease until the band started messing around with disco.

The band has been open about the fact that the album was significantly enhanced in the studio. "We had to create that album from the live shows with overdubbed guitar, because of the fact that Kiss puts on a great show with much leaping about," producer Eddie Kramer told Mars Music. "Obviously, guitars will not stay in tune and accuracy goes right out the the window. So, you fix what's not right."

Kiss 'Alive! 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Track List (CD edition)

ALIVE! (REMASTERED)

CD ONE:

1. Deuce

2. Strutter

3. Got To Choose

4. Hotter Than Hell

5. Firehouse

6. Nothin’ To Lose

7. C’mon And Love Me

8. Parasite

9. She

10. Watchin’ You

11. 100,000 Years

12. Black Diamond

13. Rock Bottom

14. Cold Gin

15. Rock And Roll All Nite

16. Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll

LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA – RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE – JULY 20, 1975 – SECOND SHOW*

CD TWO:

1. Deuce

2. Strutter

3. Got To Choose

4. Hotter Than Hell

5. Firehouse

6. She

7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

8. Nothin’ To Lose

9. C’mon And Love Me

10. 100,000 years

11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years

12. Black Diamond

13. Cold Gin

14. Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll

LIVE IN WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY – WILDWOOD CONVENTION HALL – JULY 23, 1975*

CD THREE:

1. Deuce

2. Strutter

3. Got To Choose

4. Hotter Than Hell

5. Firehouse

6. She

7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

8. Nothin’ To Lose

9. C’mon And Love Me

10. 100,000 years

11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years

12. Parasite

13. Black Diamond

14. Cold Gin

15. Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll

BONUS LIVE

CD FOUR:

REHEARSALS – LIVE IN DAVENPORT, IOWA – RKO ORPHEUM THEATRE – JULY 20, 1975*

1. KISS Jam

2. Room Service

3. Strange Ways

4. Rock Bottom

5. Watchin’ You

LIVE IN CLEVELAND, OHIO – CLEVELAND MUSIC HALL – JUNE 21, 1975*

6. She

7. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

8. Nothin’ To Lose

9. C’mon And Love Me

10. 100,000 Years

11. Peter Criss Drum Solo / 100,000 Years

BLU-RAY AUDIO – ALIVE!:

DISC FIVE:

[Dolby Atmos* / Dolby True HD 5.1* / 192kHz 24-bit & 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo]

1. Deuce

2. Strutter

3. Got To Choose

4. Hotter Than Hell

5. Firehouse

6. Nothin’ To Lose

7. C’mon And Love Me

8. Parasite

9. She

10. Watchin’ You

11. 100,000 Years

12. Black Diamond

13. Rock Bottom

14. Cold Gin

15. Rock And Roll All Nite

16. Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll

Blu-ray Audio Specs:

Approx Run Time: 312 mins

Audio: 48kHz 24-bit Dolby Atmos / 96kHz 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1 /

192kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo / 96kHz 24-bit PCM Stereo

Picture: 1080p / 16:9 Widescreen