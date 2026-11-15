Kiss Pays Tribute to Ace Frehley in Las Vegas: Video, Set List

In what very well might prove to be the highlight of this year's Kiss Kruise, Kiss led an all-star concert in honor of their founding lead guitarist Ace Frehley Saturday night.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Frehley died in late October of 2025, just before last year's Kiss Kruise. The band led a candlelight vigil in his honor at last year's event. But this was their first chance to organize a full-scale tribute worthy of his impact, and they hit it out of the park.

The show began with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons - accompanied by current Kiss bandmates Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer - sharing stories of their time with Frehley.

(We're going to have to write a separate story about that part of the show later because - and we say this with love - Simmons ran a bit long with his stories, to the point that Stanley laid down on the stage and feigned falling asleep at one point. The punchlines were worth it, we promise!)

Read More: Why Paul Stanley Was 'Scared to Hear' Ace Frehley's Solo Album

Once the music got going, Frehley's solo band - bassist / singer Ryan Spencer Cook, lead guitarist Jeremy "Jer" Asbrock, drummer Christopher Williams, and guitarist / singer Philip Shouse - served as the house band, with a variety of guest stars as listed below.

Stanley kicked things off by taking lead vocals on the first song Frehley ever sang on a Kiss studio album, "Shock Me." A parade of Kiss alumni and stars from other bands performing at the Kruise this weekend followed, culminating with a mass performance of Frehley's biggest hit single, "New York Groove."

Kiss Kruise's Ace Frehley Tribute Show Set List, Las Vegas 11/14/26

1. Paul Stanley, "Shock Me" (from 1977's Love Gun)

2. Ace Frehley Band, "Talk to Me" (from 1980's Unmasked)

3. Chris Jericho and Kelly Keagy, "Rip It Out" (from 1978's Ace Frehley)

4. Bruce Kulick and Ron Keel, "Parasite" (from 1974's Hotter Than Hell)

5. Eric Singer, Jack Blades and Brad Gillis, "Rocket Ride" (from 1977's Alive II)

6. Tod Howarth and Marc Ferrari, "Hard Times" (from 1979's Dynasty)

7. Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe, "Speedin' Back to My Baby" (from 1978's Ace Frehley)

8. Eric Singer, "Strange Ways" (from 1974's Hotter Than Hell)

9. Tommy Thayer, "She" (from 1975's Dressed to Kill)

10. Gene Simmons and Brent Woods, "Cold Gin" (from 1974's Kiss)

11. (Most of the above), "New York Groove" (from 1978's Ace Frehley)

Watch Paul Stanley Perform "Shock Me"