Kiss Prove They’ve Still Got It in Las Vegas: Video and Set List

Kiss closed out their Las Vegas weekend Sunday night with their first full-length electric show in a year.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Without makeup and playing on a relatively bare stage (at least by their standards), Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer ably and enthusiastically tore through songs from throughout the band's fifty-year career.

They paid extra attention to some of the most important albums in the Kiss catalog, performing half of the songs from their self-titled 1974 debut, in addition to a healthy serving of songs from 1976's Destroyer and 1982's Creatures of the Night.

Bruce Kulick, who served as the group's lead guitarist for over a decade, joined his former bandmates for a killer version of "Domino."

Another great development: The back of the stage was dominated by an actual gigantic old-school lighted Kiss sign, one of the few things that was missing from the End of the Road tour.

In short, it was a blast. Let's do it all again next year. Glad I don't have to clean up all that confetti.

Watch Kiss Perform 'Creatures of the Night'

Next Year's Kiss Kruise May Return to the Ocean

Previous highlights from this year's Kiss Kruise included the host band's opening night acoustic show, which quickly turned into a love fest. Bruce Kulick was his usual awesome self while performing a show full of material from his decade-plus tenure in Kiss, and everybody hit it out of the park during the all-star tribute concert for the band's founding guitarist Ace Frehley, who died last year.

Read More: Kiss Will Release Three Box Sets in 2027

Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas was co-produced by Vibee, Topeka, and Pophouse. Earlier in the weekend, Kiss manager Doc McGhee said the band is considering taking their annual festival back on the high seas next year, although those plans are not yet confirmed.

Kiss Nov. 15, 2026 Las Vegas Set List:

1. "Creatures of the Night" (from 1982's Creatures of the Night)

2. "Hotter Than Hell" (from 1974's Hotter Than Hell)

3. "Let Me Go, Rock 'n' Roll" (from 1974's Hotter Than Hell)

4. "Strutter" (from 1974's Kiss)

5. "Watchin' You" (from 1974's Hotter Than Hell)

6. "Take Me" (from 1976's Rock and Roll Over)

7. "War Machine" (from 1982's Creatures of the Night)

8. "Lick It Up" (from 1983's Lick It Up)

8. "Domino" (from 1992's Revenge)

9. "Cold Gin" (from 1974's Kiss)

10. "I Love It Loud" (from 1982's Creatures of the Night)

11. "100,000 Years" (from 1974's Kiss)

12. "Black Diamond" (from 1974's Kiss)

13. "Deuce" (from 1974's Kiss)

14. "Detroit Rock City" (from 1976's Destroyer)

15. "Shout It Out Loud" (from 1976's Destroyer)

16. "Rock and Roll All Nite" (from 1975's Dressed to Kill)