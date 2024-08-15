Killers Dust off Rarities in Residency Opener: Set List, Videos

The Killers launched their residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday and revived a few long-abandoned rarities for the occasion.

It was a homecoming for the band, which was founded in Sin City in 2001. The residency, which runs through Sept. 1, is also a 20th anniversary celebration for the Killers’ breakthrough debut album, Hot Fuss.

The evening began with "Jenny Was a Friend of Mine," the emphatic Hot Fuss opening track. Next came the band's ubiquitous hit "Mr. Brightside," as the Killers performed their debut LP in chronological order.

Further highlights included “Everything Will Be Alright,” which the group played for the first time since 2005, and the rarely performed “Believe Me Natalie,” which hadn’t appeared in their set list for six years.

The Killers Honor Their Las Vegas Roots

At one point in the night, frontman Brandon Flowers took a moment to reflect on the band’s Las Vegas roots, as well as their two-decade run of fame.

“As you know, a lot of people come to Vegas to gamble,” the singer noted. “And I’m no exception. I came here from a quiet town in Utah when I was just 16 years old. I had big dreams working as a busboy right here in Caesars Palace.”

“And I bet my life on three men who I hardly knew,” he continued. “Some people come to Vegas and lose everything – that’s just the way it goes. But let tonight serve as a reminder: sometimes it goes the other way too.”

After performing Hot Fuss in its entirety, the Killers briefly departed the stage, only to return for an encore featuring songs from throughout their career. This included the live debut of their newest track, the Vegas-inspired “Bright Lights.” Videos and full set list from the performance can be found below.

Watch the Killers Perform 'Jenny Was a Friend of Mine'

Watch the Killers Perform 'Mr. Brightside'

Watch the Killers Perform 'Somebody Told Me'

Watch the Killers Perform 'Everything Will Be Alright'

Watch the Killers Perform 'Bright Lights'

The Killers, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Aug. 14, 2024

1. “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine”

2. “Mr. Brightside”

3. “Smile Like You Mean It”

4. “Somebody Told Me”

5. “All These Things That I've Done”

6. “Andy, You're a Star”

7. “On Top”

8. “Change Your Mind”

9. “Believe Me Natalie”

10. “Midnight Show”

11. “Everything Will Be Alright”

12. “Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll”

13. “The Man”

14. “Human”

15. “This Is Your Life”

16. “Caution”

17. “Runaways”

18. “Read My Mind”

19. “Bright Lights”

20. “When You Were Young”