The Patriots Day Freedom Fest, a MAGA-associated event which boasted Kid Rock as its headliner, has been canceled just days before it was set to start.

The event was scheduled to be held Sept. 26 in Morning View, Kentucky. Not a traditional music festival, Patriots Day Freedom Fest was supposed to feature a selection of MAGA-leaning speakers, including Rock, reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter, U.S. Congressman James Comer and Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

The Patriots Day Freedom Fest also came with a unique ticketing structure: General admission was going to be free, with VIP tickets available for $1,000. Evidently, this plan backfired, as the festival reportedly only sold six VIP tickets. Influencer Eric Deters, who organized the event, took to social media to announce its cancellation.

MAGA Festival Organizer: 'I Got Ignored!'

“When I put together Patriots Day Freedom Fest, I put it together with the game plan and the idea that I could pay for it with VIP sales of $1,000 from these 100 people that I interact with on a regular basis,” Deters shared via video. “I do countless favors for these people. These people — some of them — I got ignored!… Then there’s a group of people that made an excuse, like, ‘Oh, I was traveling.’ Like their phone doesn’t work while traveling. I even took the special test of giving some of them a hard time.”

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Clearly frustrated by the cancellation, Deters swore he would “never ever, ever, ever, ever” do this event again. “None of these people will ever, ever, ever get a favor from me again. Ever,” he added, alluding to his VIP friends that did not buy tickets. At time of writing, Rock had not commented on the canceled event.