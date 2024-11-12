Kid Rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd Plot Rock the Country 2025 Festival

Kid Rock has announced the second annual installment of his Rock the Country festival, bringing his traveling roadshow to 10 cities throughout spring and summer 2025.

Canadian rockers Nickelback will co-headline all of the dates alongside Rock, with each tour stop comprising a two-night stand. Additional support will vary by city, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis, Tracy Lawrence, Treaty Oak Revival, Big & Rich and many more.

Rock the Country begins on April 4 and 5 in Livingston, Louisiana, and runs through July 25 and 26 in Anderson, South Carolina. Along with the 10 scheduled dates, an 11th event billed as Rock the South will take place in Cullman, Alabama, from June 19-21, including many of the same artists.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can visit the Rock the Country website for each city’s full lineup and see all the festival dates below.

“Rock the Country is more than a festival; it’s a movement, a gathering of hardworking, God-fearing patriots who love America and believe in the power of live music to bring people together,” Rock said on social media. “Here, the beer flows, the love pours and the music rains down like a monsoon. Are you ready to stand with We the People and experience the force of live music? Then join us, or welcome back to Rock The Country 2025.”

At press time, it remains unclear whether Bud Light will be allowed to flow freely at Rock the Country.

Kid Rock, Rock the Country 2025

April 4-5 — Livingston, LA @ Livingston Fairgrounds

April 25-26 — Knoxville, TN @ Greenback’s Maple Lane Farms

May 2-3 — Poplar Bluff, MO @ Brick’s Off Road Park

May 9-10 — Ocala, FL @ Florida Horse Park

May 30-31 — York, PA @ York Expo Center

June 13-14 — Hastings, MI @ Barry Expo Center

June 20-21 — Little Rock, AR @ Arkansas State Fairgrounds

June 19-21 — Cullman, AL @ York Family Farms (Rock the South)

July 11-12 — Ashland, KY @ Boyd County Fairgrounds

July 18-19 — Sioux Falls, SD @ WH Lyon Fairgrounds

July 25-26 — Anderson, SC @ Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center