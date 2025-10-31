Kelly Osbourne made a cheeky nod to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, by showing her son biting the head off a “bat” in a new Halloween-related video.

Osbourne posted the video of her nearly-3-year-old son, Sidney (whose father is Slipknot’s Sid Wilson), on TikTok. The clip shows Sidney gripping the head of a stuffed bat between his teeth and yanking it cleanly off the body, flashing a huge grin as Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” plays.

The Prince of Darkness’ daughter captioned the post, “Learned from the greatest, Papa!”

Watch Kelly Osbourne's Son Bite the Head Off a 'Bat' for Halloween

Viewers flocked to the comments to praise the video’s wholesomeness and note the similarities between Sidney and Ozzy.

“That smile he’s a definitely a little Ozzy,” one user wrote.

“Before I even saw who posted this I thought, ‘He even looks like Ozzy,’” another person said.

When Did Ozzy Osbourne Bite the Head off a Bat?

Osbourne’s infamous bat-biting incident took place on Jan. 20, 1982, during his concert at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa. Seventeen-year-old concertgoer Mark Neal threw a dead bat onto the stage, and the singer promptly sunk his teeth into the animal and ripped its head off, shocking and delighting the thousands of fans in attendance.

To his credit, Osbourne thought he was biting into a rubber bat, though he quickly learned the error of his ways.

"For a start, my mouth was instantly full of this warm, gloopy liquid, with the worst aftertaste you could ever imagine," he wrote in his 2009 memoir I Am Ozzy. "I could feel it staining my teeth and running down my chin."

Osbourne was rushed to the hospital for rabies shots after the show and continued to receive injections for the remainder of the tour. Despite the short-term discomfort, the stunt became an inescapable part of Osbourne’s mythology — so much so that his grandson is now decapitating the plush bat sold on the singer’s website.