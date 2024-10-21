Keith Richards Honors Elvis Presley Guitarist at Hall of Fame

Keith Richards made a surprise appearance last night at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony for former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton. The honoree was reportedly unaware that Richards was to appear until he was actually introduced on stage by the hall of fame and museum CEO Kyle Young.

Richards was then joined by Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan and others for a ragged run-through of "I Can't Dance." Gram Parsons covered the old Tom T. Hall song with Burton on 1974's Grievous Angel. The onstage lineup included current Eagles touring member Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris, with whom Burton has a long collaborative history, as well.

"What a surprise. They’re all my heroes, all these guys I work with," Burton said. "And I want to thank God for giving me a small part of being with these people. I'm so honored; I love them all."

READ MORE: The Best Elvis Presley Songs from the '70s

Elvis Costello also led an update of "Believe What You Say," a Ricky Nelson song from 1958 that Burton played on as a teen. Richards sat with Burton on the front row, before leading an all-star closing jam. "We made it, James," he added before they got underway.

Watch Keith Richards at the Country Music Hall of Fame

When Did James Burton Play With Elvis Presley?

Burton, a Louisiana native, memorably recorded and toured with Presley from 1969 until his death in 1977. That followed a tenure with Nelson from 1957-68. He also was featured on a pair of Beach Boys albums, on 1967's Buffalo Springfield Again and on a half dozen Monkees LPs. He appeared on the Byrds' 1968 album The Notorious Byrd Brothers, collaborated with Joni Mitchell's For the Roses in 1972 and did studio work with Costello for roughly a decade beginning with 1986's King of America.

At the same time, Burton has played on dozens and dozens of country albums. "He made an impact on the world with his playing and he was quite the showman," Gill said while honoring Burton.

John Anderson and Toby Keith were also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame at the CMA Theater in Nashville. Keith died earlier this year.

Rolling Stones Live Albums Ranked Many of the band's concert records can seem like quick cash grabs or stop-gaps between studio LPs, but there are gems to uncover. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Stories: Rolling Stones