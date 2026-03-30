The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards reflected on how arthritis has forced him to change his approach to playing guitar in a new interview with Guitar World.

The 82-year-old riff maestro admitted he plays fewer notes these days for one simple reason: "I'm not as fast as I used to be." Yet Richards' physical limitations have also given him a new perspective on his instrument.

"At my age, what I find most interesting about the guitar is you can compensate for certain disabilities and nimbleness and find other ways of getting around the problem," he said. "And it teaches you another thing – you never stop learning with the damn thing. I love it, and it's my friend forever."

READ MORE: Rolling Stones Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Keith Richards to His Guitar: 'Well, Let's See What We Can Do Today'

Richards also detailed some of the guitar modifications that he's embraced to make playing with his condition easier. "Well, I do have arthritis and very large knuckles," he explained. "They don't hurt, but it does get in the way sometimes. I'm going for a wider fingerboard for that reason."

Ultimately, the guitarist is trying to give himself grace and keep sight of the joy of playing.

"Honestly, I just look at my hands, and my hands look at me, and we say, 'Well, let’s see what we can do today,'" Richards said. "And that's the way I play guitar. I look at it and say, 'We've got nothing else to do. Come here. I love you!'"

Are the Rolling Stones Working on a New Album?

The Rolling Stones most recently toured in 2024, traipsing across North America in support of their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds. Andrew Watt, who produced the album, confirmed last year that the band is working on new material, though he couldn't divulge specifics.

"I've said it before, but it's like working for Batman," Watt told Rolling Stone. "When the tongue is up in the air, you just go ... I can say we did some recording together, but that's all I can say."

Richards' son, Marlon, offered slightly more detail about the Stones' current project. "I guess an album – they have enough left over from the last one," he said. "They gave them a Grammy, so now they're all hyped up on that: 'Oh, yeah – we can do another one like that! We've got more like that if you want ...' I think they're doing the follow-up."

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