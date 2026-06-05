Kansas, Steve Hackett, Asia Lead 2027 Cruise to the Edge Lineup

Kansas, Asia, and former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will co-headline the 2027 edition of Cruise to the Edge.

The floating prog-rock festival, now expanded to six nights, sails April 2-8 out of Miami, featuring stops in Cozumel, private island Harvest Caye, and Costa Maya.

Cabins onboard the Norwegian Jewel are currently on sale for all past alumni, and general booking will be available Monday, June 8 at noon ET. More information is available at the Cruise to the Edge website.

In keeping with past lineups, the 2027 event features both classic and newer prog bands, spanning symphonic styles through experimental alt-rock and even adventurous metal. The marquee includes returning acts Big Big Train, Haken, Pendragon, Spock’s Beard, Neal Morse & the Resonance, Caligula’s Horse, Temic, Crown Lands, Thank You Scientist, Von Hertzen Brothers, Moon Safari, Jane Getter Premonition, Rendezvous Point, Lari Basilio, Gazpacho, Mike Keneally & Beer For Dolphins, Dave Cureton, Dave Kerzner and Friends, Marbin and Gabriel Agudo. First-timers include the Dear Hunter, Lunatic Soul, Voyage 35, Ozric Tentacles, Cheeto's Magazine, Haunt the Woods, Spafford and Dim Gray.

As in recent years, the event will be co-hosted by Jon Kirkman, Roie Avin, and Mike Dawson. In addition to concerts staged across the ship’s various venues, the fest will feature artist-fan photo experiences, intimate Q&A sessions, theme nights and games, late-night karaoke sessions and other activities.

The 2027 lineup follows a jam-packed 2026, highlighted by three former members of King Crimson: singer-guitarist Adrian Belew, bassist Tony Levin and drummer Bill Bruford.

Notably, the Norwegian Jewel will host another rock-themed festival immediately after Cruise to the Edge, with On the Blue Cruise 2027 set to sail April 8-15 out of Miami. Asia will also play that event, along with Justin Hayward (the Moody Blues), Rick Springfield, and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), among others.