Kansas’ Ronnie Platt Shares Positive Update After Cancer Reveal

Kansas vocalist Ronnie Platt shared an encouraging health update shortly after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

The singer went public with his thyroid cancer diagnosis on Feb. 11, noting that he would have to have his thyroid removed. Platt emphasized that his cancer "has a 99% survival rate [and] it has not spread." Kansas canceled or postponed a handful of shows in the wake of the announcement.

Now, Platt has let fans know that his procedure was a success, and he's already eyeing his return to the stage.

Ronnie Platt Shares Positive Surgery Update

Platt shared the good news in a statement on his personal Facebook page, which Kansas shared to their band page. You can read the statement and see the post below.

"I am home! The doctor said my surgery couldn't have gone any better!" Platt enthused. "I felt the power of everyone's prayers and positive energy! You all have helped me [through] this. How do I, or can I, ever thank all of you for that!? Day 1 of recovery here I am!

"I am looking forward to getting back to what I do best!" Platt continued. "Yes, singing, but my true job is entertaining you all and helping you, at least for a couple hours, forget about your problems and recharge your batteries. I take a lot of pride in that!"

Platt ended his message with a confident exhortation: "Thank you all again, CARRY ON!!!!"

Kansas is currently scheduled to resume touring on April 4 in Ivins, Utah. They've got dates booked steadily through November, including a summer co-headlining trek with 38 Special featuring support from Jefferson Starship, the Outlaws and Dave Mason.