Members of Kansas reunited during the encore of the band's show in Bonner Springs, Kansas Friday night.

In addition to the current members of the group, Phil Ehart, Richard Williams, Kerry Livgren and Dave Hope also joined in for encore renditions of "Hold On" and "Carry on Wayward Son."

Livgran and Hope are both former members of Kansas, though they've occasionally made guest appearances. Ehart and Williams, though technically still official members of the band, have been taking some time off due to health reasons.

Available for viewing below are some photos from the evening posted to Kansas' social media, plus a set list and fan-filmed footage of the reunion songs.

Ehart suffered a major heart attack in 2024, and was temporarily replaced by his drum tech, Eric Holmquist. Earlier this year, Williams announced that he also would be stepping back from touring, and that Scott Bernard would be filling in as needed.

"Macular degeneration [an eye disease] has made travel increasingly difficult to the point where it impedes my ability to get to as many shows as I want," Williams said then. "I will still be at, and perform at, as many concerts as I can. Adding Scott as a member of Kansas, alongside Zak Rizvi on guitar, allows the shows that I'm not at, and Kansas, to go on well into the future. When we all three are there, we will all perform."

Where Does Kansas Perform Next?

Kansas is currently touring with 38 Special & Jefferson Starship, with their next show scheduled for Saturday night in St. Louis. The last date of the tour will take place on Jan. 30 in Meridian, Mississippi.

Watch a Reunited Kansas Perform 'Hold On'

Watch a Reunited Kansas Perform 'Carry on Wayward Son'

Kansas, Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Set List:

1. "Point of Know Return"

2. "What's on My Mind"

3. "Play the Game Tonight"

4. "Child of Innocence"

5. "The Wall"

6. "Song for America"

7. "Dust in the Wind" (With Rich Williams)

8. "Can I Tell You" (With Rich Williams)

9. "Down the Road" (With Rich Williams)

10. "Miracles Out of Nowhere" (With Rich Williams)

Encore:

11. "Hold On" (with Kerry Livgren) (And Phil Ehart, Rich Williams & Dave Hope)

12. "Carry On Wayward Son" (with Kerry Livgren) (And Phil Ehart, Rich Williams and Dave Hope)