Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour
Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road.
“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
Another Fork in the Road shares its name with a new career-spanning compilation, Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas, that's available now.
The trek kicks off June 2 in Pittsburgh and winds its way across the States before ending Jan. 28 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Performances will feature material from throughout the prog-rock band’s five-decade career. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.
“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” said singer Ronnie Platt, who joined the band’s lineup in 2014. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a set list, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”
Kansas, Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
June 2 - Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 3 - Baltimore @ The Lyric Baltimore
June 9 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
June 10 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
June 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre
June 17 - Detroit @ Fisher Theatre
June 29 - Toronto @ Massey Hall
July 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center
July 7 - Cincinnati @ Taft Theatre
July 8 - Indianapolis @ Clowes Memorial Hall
July 14 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre
July 15 - Chicago @ The Chicago Theatre
July 21 - Wausau, Wis. @ The Grand Theater
July 22 - Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater
July 27 - Kansas City @ The Midland Theatre
July 29 - St. Louis @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre
Aug. 4 - Des Moines @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Aug. 5 - Omaha @ Orpheum Theater
Aug. 18 - Knoxville @ Tennessee Theatre
Aug. 19 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 25 - Denver @ The Paramount Theatre
Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City @ Eccles Theater
Sept. 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sept. 8 - Seattle @ The Paramount Theater
Sept. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sept. 12 - Boise @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 14 - San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre
Sept. 16 - Los Angeles @ The Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 17 - San Diego @ Balboa Theatre
Sept. 22 - Albuquerque @ Kiva Auditorium
Sept. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ The Plaza Theatre
Oct. 12 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Hanover Theatre
Oct. 13 - Brookville, N.Y. @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 20 - San Antonio @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 21 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 26 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Oct. 27 - Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 3 - Charlotte @ Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 4 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Dec. 1 - Savannah @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
Dec. 2 - Atlanta @ Fox Theatre
Jan. 12, 2024 - Jacksonville @ Florida Theatre
Jan. 13, 2024 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Jan. 19, 2024 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Jan. 20, 2024 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Jan. 27, 2024 - Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 28, 2024 - Fort Lauderdale @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts