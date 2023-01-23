Kansas Announces 50th Anniversary Tour

Kansas has announced a 50th-anniversary tour called Another Fork in the Road.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” guitarist and original Kansas member Richard Williams noted in a press release. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture and Point of Know Return, the valleys of the '90s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years - there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

Another Fork in the Road shares its name with a new career-spanning compilation, Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas, that's available now.

The trek kicks off June 2 in Pittsburgh and winds its way across the States before ending Jan. 28 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Performances will feature material from throughout the prog-rock band’s five-decade career. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.

“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” said singer Ronnie Platt, who joined the band’s lineup in 2014. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a set list, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

Kansas, Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour

June 2 - Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 3 - Baltimore @ The Lyric Baltimore

June 9 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

June 10 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

June 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre

June 17 - Detroit @ Fisher Theatre

June 29 - Toronto @ Massey Hall

July 1 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center

July 7 - Cincinnati @ Taft Theatre

July 8 - Indianapolis @ Clowes Memorial Hall

July 14 - Minneapolis @ State Theatre

July 15 - Chicago @ The Chicago Theatre

July 21 - Wausau, Wis. @ The Grand Theater

July 22 - Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater

July 27 - Kansas City @ The Midland Theatre

July 29 - St. Louis @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Aug. 4 - Des Moines @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Aug. 5 - Omaha @ Orpheum Theater

Aug. 18 - Knoxville @ Tennessee Theatre

Aug. 19 - Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 25 - Denver @ The Paramount Theatre

Aug. 26 - Salt Lake City @ Eccles Theater

Sept. 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept. 8 - Seattle @ The Paramount Theater

Sept. 9 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sept. 12 - Boise @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 14 - San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre

Sept. 16 - Los Angeles @ The Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 17 - San Diego @ Balboa Theatre

Sept. 22 - Albuquerque @ Kiva Auditorium

Sept. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ The Plaza Theatre

Oct. 12 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Hanover Theatre

Oct. 13 - Brookville, N.Y. @ Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 20 - San Antonio @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 21 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 26 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Oct. 27 - Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 3 - Charlotte @ Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 4 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1 - Savannah @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

Dec. 2 - Atlanta @ Fox Theatre

Jan. 12, 2024 - Jacksonville @ Florida Theatre

Jan. 13, 2024 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Jan. 19, 2024 - Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Jan. 20, 2024 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jan. 27, 2024 - Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 28, 2024 - Fort Lauderdale @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts