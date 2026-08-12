Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward to Finish 2026 With 25 More U.S. and U.K. Dates
Justin Hayward, the last surviving classic-era member of the Moody Blues, is returning to the U.S. He'll also play a string of shows in the U.K. later this year, as the Story in Your Eyes Tour continues.
Hayward's stalwart collaborator John Lodge died last October, ending any lingering hopes for a Moody Blues reunion. The group hadn't toured together since 2018.
A complete list of Hayward's 2026 dates, cities and venues can be found below. This trek is named after the Moody Blues' Top 25 U.S. hit single of the same name from 1971's Every Good Boy Deserves Favour. Check out Hayward's official site for more information and tickets.
Where Is Justin Hayward Playing in 2026?
The set lists touch on every era of Hayward's career and include an audience Q&A. Dates begin later this month and continue through September. Hayward returns to the U.K. in October. Key stops along the way include two-night stands at New York's City Winery and London's Cadogan Hall.
Hayward says the intimate nature of these concerts has had an impact on him, too. "I'm finding out things about these songs at the same time," he told ABC. "Some of these things, I've never done onstage before."
Lodge and Hayward helped the previously R&B-leaning Moody Blues move toward progressive rock on 1967's platinum-selling Days of Future Passed. They'd become the group's de facto co-leaders by the time their long-time bandmate Ray Thomas died in 2018.
The Moody Blues then lost a trio of other seminal figures in quick succession: Their final active original member Graeme Edge passed away in 2021 and key early figure Denny Laine died in 2023, followed by songwriter and keyboardist Mike Pender in 2024.
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"I don't know if anyone ever noticed that we would mouth words to each other on stage," Hayward remembered last year. "There were many times when, if I caught Ray's eye — or he caught mine — we would break up laughing. Even some small gestures had a meaning for us, and would set us off. It was great. I loved all that, and I miss it."
Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Fall 2026 Tour Dates
8/28 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
8/29 – Lexington, MA U.K. @ Cary Hall
9/1-3 – New York, NY @ City Winery
9/5 – Plymouth, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall
9/6 – Cranston, RI @ Historic Park Theatre & Event Center
9/8 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
9/9 – Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
9/11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
9/13 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts
9/15 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
9/19 – Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre
9/20 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
10/5 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Birmingham Town Hall
10/7 – Torquay, U.K. @ Princess Theatre
10/8 – Truro, U.K. @ Kingdom Hall for Cornwall
10/10 – Salisbury, U.K. @ Salisbury City Hall
10/12-13 – London, U.K. @ Cadogan Hall
10/14 – Aylesbury, U.K. @ Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
10/17 – Dunfermline, U.K. @ Alhambra Theatre
10/18 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K. @ Tyne Theatre & Opera House
10/20 – Bexhill On Sea, U.K. @ De La Warr Pavilion
10/21 – Southend-on-sea, U.K. @ Cliffs Pavilion
10/24 – Basingstoke, U.K. @ The Anvil
4/2/2027 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza's Fred Kavli Theatre
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci
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