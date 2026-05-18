June 2026 promises to be a reissue-heavy month, but some new releases stand out.

Yes returns with their 24th studio album, Aurora. Stalwart guitarist Steve Howe was joined on these sessions by keyboardist Geoff Downes and bassist Billy Sherwood, who both had earlier Yes stints in the '80s and '90s. Frontman Jon Davison and drummer Jay Schellen complete the lineup.

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs are set to release Mission of Mercy, the fourth album from the former Tom Petty guitarist. Guests include Kate Pierson of the B-52's. Campbell's band also features fellow Heartbreakers alum Steve Ferrone. They'll tour throughout the summer in support of the new LP.

Who's Issuing New Rock Records in June 2026?

June's packed slate of reissues includes a limited-edition box set of Metallica's ReLoad, with previously unreleased material including demos, rough mixes, videos and live recordings. The original LP was released almost 30 years ago as the sequel to 1996's Load. Both albums were recorded at the same sessions.

The latest Pink Floyd compilation arrives with a twist hinted at by its name. 8-Tracks includes seven of their best-known '70s songs along with the full-length version of "Pigs on the Wing," previously only available on the obscure 8-track version of 1977's Animals.

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Acts Who Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

Cream's only U.S. chart-topping album, 1968's Wheels of Fire, also returns in as an expanded 5CD reissue with previously unreleased recordings. The late-'60s supergroup included Eric Clapton at a fiery peak, ever-inventive drummer Ginger Baker and hard-charging singing bassist Jack Bruce.

More information on these and the rest of May 2026's rock albums can be found below. Remember to bookmark our continuously updated list for details on records to be issued throughout the year.

June 5

The Beau Brummels, The Beau Brummels (expanded digital, compact disc and vinyl reissues)

Bernie Marsden [Whitesnake], Look at Me Now (compact disc reissue with Ian Paice, Neil Murray, Jon Lord, others)

Billy Thorpe, Children of the Sun (expanded and remastered compact disc and digital release; remastered LP edition)

Cowboy Junkies, Open to Beauty: Best of the 21st Century (2CD and yellow 3LP editions)

Dinosaur Jr., You're Living All Over Me (special recycled vinyl reissue)

Don Henley, The End of the Innocence (remastered digital and 2LP reissues)

Elliott Smith, Roman Candle (special recycled vinyl reissue)

Ian Hunter [Mott the Hoople], The Singles Collection 1975-83 (2CD set)

John "Rabbit" Bundrick [The Who/Free], Mr. Big Boss Man

Level 42, The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984 (10CD box)

Pilot, The Albums (4CD box)

Pink Floyd, 8-Tracks (digital, compact disc, and black, blue or pink vinyl releases)

Suzi Quatro, The Rock Box 1973-1979: The Complete Recordings (7CD/DVD box set)

Spin Doctors, Pocket Full of Kryptonite (translucent green vinyl reissue)

Steve Hackett and Djabe [Genesis], Back to Sardinia (CD/DVD digipak edition)

Tubeway Army [Gary Numan], Tubeway Army (special recycled vinyl reissue)

Van Halen, Live in New Haven 1986 (compact disc and 2LP releases)

June 12

Audioslave, Out of Exile (180g black and limited edition D2C liquid vinyl reissues)

Blink-182 - Buddha (various colored splatter LP reissues)

Cream, Wheels of Fire: Super Deluxe Edition (5CD or 3LP box set reissues)

Creedence Clearwater Revival, Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits (red, white and blue 2LP reissues)

Daniel Lanois [U2/Bob Dylan], Belladonna Nocturne

Duane Betts [Allman Brothers Band], Isle of Hope (digital, compact disc, black and yellow vinyl editions)

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, The Baddest Show on Earth (standard and hi-res digital, compact disc and black or yellow vinyl editions)

Hawkwind, Psychedelic Selection (digital, compact disc and 2LP releases)

Kim Wilde, Teases and Dares (blue vinyl reissue)

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs [Tom Petty], Mission of Mercy

Sublime, Until the Sun Explodes (digital, compact disc and 2LP vinyl releases)

Triumph, The Best of Triumph (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Yes, Aurora (digital, compact disc, 2LP and and deluxe edition with 2CDs, green 2LP vinyl and Blu-ray)

June 19

Joe Bonamassa, The Spirit of Rory: Live From Cork (compact disc/Blu-ray or transparent red and black swirl 2LP vinyl editions)

Judas Priest, The Best of Judas Priest (digital, compact disc and black or red vinyl editions)

Kim Wilde, Teases and Dares (expanded 2CD/1DVD reissue)

Marillion, Marillion.com (expanded 3CD/Blu-ray box or 5LP reissues with hi-res stereo and 5.1 surround sound remixes)

Paul McCartney, Wild Life; Red Rose Speedway (remastered compact disc reissues); Flowers in the Dirt; Flaming Pie (remastered compact disc and LP reissues)

Roxy Music, Flesh and Blood (expanded Blu-ray reissue with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes)

Supertramp, Brother Where You Bound; Free as a Bird (half-speed remastered vinyl reissues)

Van Morrison, Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge (vinyl edition)

Various artists, Just Look Inside the Cover: Songs of Pete Ham (with former members of Badfinger, Richard Barone, Fernando Perdomo, others)

June 26

Chris Squire, Fish Out of Water: The 50th Anniversary Remix (2CD and half-speed master vinyl releases)

Eddie Money, Eddie Money / Life for the Taking / Playing For Keeps / No Control (2CD set)

Emerson Lake and Powell, Emerson, Lake and Powell (limited edition black and colored vinyl reissues)

Grateful Dead, Steal Your Face (digital and 50th anniversary remastered red-and-blue vinyl reissues)

Haircut 100, Boxing the Compass (vinyl release)

The Kinks, Low Budget; Give the People What They Want (remastered digital, compact disc and black 180g vinyl reissues)

Muse, The Wow! Signal

Nazareth, Born Under the Wrong Sign: 1976-1979 (5CD box set)

Nektar, Magic Is a Child (expanded and remastered 3CD reissue)

Metallica, ReLoad: Remastered (expanded 15CD box set)

Sting, The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

The Strokes, Reality Awaits (digital, compact disc, and black or opaque metallic gold vinyl editions)

Walter Egan, The Album Collection 1977-1980 (4CD box)

Various artists, Armagideon Time: When Punk Met Dub 1978-1984 (3CD set with the Clash, the Jam, Thompson Twins, XTC, UB40, others)

Various artists, Digging Your Scene: New Pop and All That Jazz 1982-1987 (4CD box with Joe Jackson, Camel, Robert Wyatt, Style Council, Fine Young Cannibals, others)

Various artists, Remix | Remodel: The Vince Clarke Remixes (2CD set with Depeche Mode, OMD, Johnny Marr, Soft Cell, others)

Various artists, Stax Does the Beatles (with Otis Redding, Booker T. and the M.G.’s, Isaac Hayes others)

July and Beyond

Deep Purple, Splat!

Alice Cooper, Along Came a Spider (with Ozzy Osbourne and Slash); Welcome 2 My Nightmare (expanded and remastered digital, compact disc and 2LP reissues)

Doobie Brothers, Takin' It to the Streets (50th anniversary vinyl reissue)

Rolling Stones, Foreign Tongues

Foreigner, The Eye of the Storm

The Waterboys, Atlantic Rain: The Lost Fisherman’s Blues Recordings (3CD box set)

John Fogerty, Centerfield: Hall of Fame Edition (expanded reissue)

Anthrax, Cursum Perficio