Judy Collins Announces ‘Sweet Judy Blue Eyes’ Farewell Tour Dates
Judy Collins has announced a sprawling farewell tour that will begin this summer.
Billed as the "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes" Tour, Collins' will first play a few "warmup" shows in June of this year, followed by the official start of the tour on July 4 at the "America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together" celebration in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Throughout the tour, Collins, 86, will be joined by special guests Richard Thompson, the High Kings, Bruce Cockburn, Elles Bailey, Livingston Taylor and more that will be announced at a later date.
According to a press release, Collins will then follow up the main tour with the "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes – Celebration Encore," which is described as "a series of encore performances for devoted fans and new audiences alike"
A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. Ticketing information can be found via Collins' website.
Judy Collins, 'Sweet Judy Blue Eyes' Tour Dates, 2026-2027
June 11 - Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts
June 13 - Lexington, MA @ Cary Hall
June 14 - Newport, RI @ Jane Pickens
July 4 - Williamsburg, VA @ Music Arts Center
July 15 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent*
July 16 - Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus*
July 18 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater*
July 20 - Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Music Pier^
July 22 - Denver, CO @ Denver Botanical Garden#
July 24 - Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua%
Sept. 15 - Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note
Sept. 16 - Honolulu, HI @ Blue Note
Sept. 24 - Tuscon, AZ @ Fox Theater
Sept. 27 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Loreto Theatre
Oct. 2 - Grants Pass, OR @ The Rouge Theatre
Oct. 9 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
Oct. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center
Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, NV @ Myron’s @ Smith’s Center
Oct. 18 - Berkeley, CA @ Cal Performance Arts
Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
Oct. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
Nov. 1 - Lafayette, IN @ Long Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 6 - Elyria, OH @ Stocker Arts Center
Nov. 22 - Morristown, NJ @ MAYO Center
Nov. 29 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
More dates TBA
*w/ Richard Thompson and Elles Bailey
^w/ Richard Thompson
#w/ Bruce Cockburn
%w/ The High Kings
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso