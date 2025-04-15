Judas Priest Pays Tribute After Ex Drummer Les Binks Dies at 75

Judas Priest paid tribute to former drummer Les Binks, whose death was confirmed at 75.

The Irishman died on March 15 “peacefully at hospital in London,” a death notice explained. No cause was given, although the family asked for donations to the Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, and said Binks was “lovingly remembered by his brother, sisters and all the family circle.”

“We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans,” Judas Priest said in a social media statement. “The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you, Les; your acclaim will live on.”

Binks can be heard on 1978’s Stained Class and Hell Bent for Leather, notably on the drum-heavy track “Take on the World,” which became Priest’s first Top 40 hit. He also appeared on the 1979 live album Unleashed in the East, which led to a dispute with management and his departure from the band.

He went on to work with British metal bands Lionheart and Tytan, continuing to perform with his group Les Binks’ Priesthood until recently. He reunited with Priest for their 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performing a three-song set at the ceremony.

Later that year, he told Metal Crypt that he’d helped former guitarist K.K. Downing through what could have been an acrimonious reunion for the induction. “There’s been a lot of anguish between the two sides,” Binks said.

“I spoke to K.K. [Downing, the band's former guitarist] before. We flew together to Los Angeles and flew back together. We just decided … ‘Let’s just be professional about this; just bite your tongue and just get on with giving the audience the performance they came to see. That’s what we did.”

He added: “I hadn’t seen them for such a long time. I gave them all a big hug because I never fell out with anyone in the band. I fell out with the band's management but not with them.

“I was able to reunite with the guys in the band without any problems at all. … It was nice to get to meet up with everyone again and actually perform together.”

