Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Announce Coheadlining Tour
Alice Cooper and Judas Priest will coheadline a tour this fall. The two dozen dates will spread across North America starting in September.
The upcoming dates follow Cooper's spring and summer tour that begins on May 2 and ends on Aug. 30, which gives him about two weeks' rest before he heads back on the road with Judas Priest.
The band was last onstage in fall 2024, when they played concerts supporting that year's Invincible Shield album. Cooper's most recent album, Road, was released in 2023.
Corrosion of Conformity will open most shows on the upcoming tour. A list of tour dates is below.
Where Are Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Playing in 2025?
Cooper and Judas Priest will kick off their coheadling tour on Sept. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and perform dates in Toronto, Cincinnati and Los Angeles before concluding the run on Oct. 26 in Houston.
Tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time with artist presales; other presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
Sep 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sep 18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*
Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sep 21 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Sep 24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sep 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sep 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Oct 01 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Oct 02 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Oct 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Oct 05 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Oct 10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
Oct 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Oct 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Oct 26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
*Without support from Corrosion of Conformity
