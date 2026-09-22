Judas Priest Announces First Performances for 2027

Judas Priest have announced their first performances for 2027.

The metal giants will be part of two massive festivals next year. First up is the Tons of Rock festival, taking place in Oslo, Norway June 23 to 26. There, Judas Priest will be part of a lineup that features such heavy hitters as Motley Crue, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gwar and Turnstile.

Judas Priest has also been announced as one of the headliners for the Tuska festival, taking place July 2 to 4 in Helsinki, Finland. Other acts on the bill include Lorna Shore, Children of Bodom and the Devil Wears Prada.

The announcement of these 2027 festival performances comes just days after the conclusion of Judas Priest’s 2026 European tour. The 27-date trek took Rob Halford and company to 14 different countries, including England, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

Will Judas Priest Ever Stop Touring?

With core members Ian Hill and Halford in their mid-70s, it's fair to wonder how much longer Judas Priest can continue to tour. After all, the band is known for high-energy performances, and that – coupled with the grueling grind of travel – can certainly take its toll. Still, Halford has continually dismissed the idea that retirement is on the horizon.

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“I'm here to do something that I'm blessed and joyful and grateful to have to do,” the singer remarked in 2025. “This voice, it's still doing the business. It's not really going to some of the places I wish it would. But it's still doing the business. And, like I say, that desire for me has never left. I've been clean and sober 36, 38 years — who's counting? My drug is getting on that stage. That's my drug. I get my kicks, if that's the right word, euphemism of what I'm talking about. I need to do it, man. I need to do it. It's important to me. It's what drives me. It's what I thrive on. So, as long as I'm here and as long as I've got the voice and the physical ability, I ain't stopping, man. I'm not stopping.”